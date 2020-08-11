Byta FM reports that Livingstone District Commissioner, Pascalina Musokotwane has said that tribalism has increased in Southern province to an extent of being negative about government developmental projects in the region.
Musokotwane charges that the vice, which she says is widespread among political players, has the potential of destabilizing the country if left unchecked.
She said this during a meeting with Zambians for Unit, Peace and Development (ZUPED) Vice President, Ronnie Jere at her office in Livingstone on Monday.
Musokotwane has challenged ZUPED to help address the vice as the country is heading towards the 2021 general election, which she says needs to take place in a peaceful environment.
She reiterates that politics should be used as a vehicle for denouncing hatred and tribalism because Zambia is a democracy where all are free to affiliate to associations of their choice.
Meanwhile, Jere says his organization aims at highlighting some of the developments that the current government has embarked on while engaging communities on denouncing tribalism.
Jere says ZUPED will work with churches, political parties and individuals to help remove the picture that the province was tribal through the media where masses will be reached.
He says ZUPED sees nothing wrong if people talk about development being undertaken by the Patriotic Front regime while giving checks and balances objectively as it is their right.
And ZUPED Trustee, Pastor John Banda has urged Zambians to maintain the peace and unity that the country is enjoying saying development can’t take place where there is division.
Banda adds that that ethnicity jeopardizes development, which ZUPED intends to denounce by using the media for programs that involve traditional and civic leaders and members of the community.
what tribe is government projects? and what tribe is southern province?
So this pascaline is saying govenment projects have complained to her that southern province snubbing her because of tribe?
WHAT KIND OF TOSH IS THIS, DID WE GO TO THE SAME SCHOOLS OR MAYBE THEIR IS A SPECIAL SCHOOL WHERE THESE PEOPLE WENT TO, AM JUST LOST FOR WORDS.
what tribe is government projects? and when did she or he complain to her that madam southern is snubbing her based on tribe?
PF LEADERSHIP MUST FIND A WAY OF CURBING THE SO CALLED TRIBALISM IN ZAMBIA. WHEN YOU SAY TRIBAL WHAT ABOUT IN OTHER PROVINCES WHERE PEOPLE DO NOT TALK ABOUT IT BUT ARE SAYING PF LEADERSHIP IS THE WORST AT ITS BEST? NORTHWESTERN PROVINCE PEOPLE ARE NOT TRIBAL AND YET REACT NEGATIVELY TO PF LEADERSHIP, THE EYES WHICH PF HAS CAN NOT SEE AND THE HEART OF PF DOES NOT UNDERSTAND IS ITS OWN MISTAKES.
IF YOU HIT ME WITH A STICK ON MY BUTTOCK AND YET YOU WANT ME TO SMILE SAYING KKKKKK, ITS FINE? RESENTLY PF LEADERS THE MOST SENIOR MOST LUSAMBO GOES ON BOASTING CALLING THE CHILDREN OF HE, KK “DID NOT STEAL WHEN THE FATHER WAS IN POWER,…HE – LUSAMBO LEFT UNCHECKED, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?
And the answer is right there in front of government, stop mistreating HH, appoint deserving Tongas to high positions, all appointments are either Lungus tribemate or Bembas and you expect them to clap and support you.
What post can HH be appointed to? What post can Gary be appointed to? What post can Sejani be appointed to?
But tongas is true, its very easy to paint all of them with one brush & paint – the tribal one. Even on unrelated things. Beause there is no tribe were all of them support & vote for their tribesman. Every tonga you meet belongs to the same tribesmans party. So tongas don’t get shocked even when a criminal & corrupt government official picks on you & your tribal affiliations. You ask for it yourselves. Don’t be shocked. Accept
This issue of tribalism needs enlightened examination. Is it fair to label the victims of tribalism as tribal? We will not succeed in building this nation if there’s no time to listen to both sides. So far we only listen to one side, the side accusing Southerners of being tribal. There are people who hv suffered and are still suffering injury to their standing as citizens in Zambia because govt has seen it fit marginalize them by importing local languages from other provinces and imposing them as the suitable medium of early education instruction. Is this fair? Have native speakers of these languages developed an advanced civilisation which then affected development of these languages and makes them a suitable medium of instruction? There’s no such evidence.
Development by government has been slow to come to the Southern Province and that is the truth of the matter. Even the T1 (Livingstone Rd) road has been left unattended for a very long time yet it is the trunk link that connects the heartbeat of Zambia (Copperbelt) to the stomach of Zambia (economy) Southern Province! How do you turn a breadbasket province into a basket case just to spite the people of that province? We don’t need shallow and controlling leaders but those able to listen to the people and create a federal type government based on provinces like in Germany and the USA.
she is a whore full of lies
Ms. District Commissioner, did you or your supervisor/s denounce the tribal talk uttered by the likes of Nkandu Luo? Christopher Yaluma? The list is endless…Have you denounced the pathetic tendency of some PF officials declaring certain provinces or towns as no-go areas for HH? I guess the answer to these questions is an emphatic “No”. So what right do you, or your tribal bosses have to lecture Zambians on tribalism? None!
It is not only southern province. Every Zambian in their right mind should be negative towards government projects because of overpricing. It shows how this government has become so unpopular. Everything that they do is viewed with suspicion.
I once tried to google the word “Tribalism” and google gave me suggestions that “Did you mean Tonga or HH?”