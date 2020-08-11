Byta FM reports that Livingstone District Commissioner, Pascalina Musokotwane has said that tribalism has increased in Southern province to an extent of being negative about government developmental projects in the region.

Musokotwane charges that the vice, which she says is widespread among political players, has the potential of destabilizing the country if left unchecked.

She said this during a meeting with Zambians for Unit, Peace and Development (ZUPED) Vice President, Ronnie Jere at her office in Livingstone on Monday.

Musokotwane has challenged ZUPED to help address the vice as the country is heading towards the 2021 general election, which she says needs to take place in a peaceful environment.

She reiterates that politics should be used as a vehicle for denouncing hatred and tribalism because Zambia is a democracy where all are free to affiliate to associations of their choice.

Meanwhile, Jere says his organization aims at highlighting some of the developments that the current government has embarked on while engaging communities on denouncing tribalism.

Jere says ZUPED will work with churches, political parties and individuals to help remove the picture that the province was tribal through the media where masses will be reached.

He says ZUPED sees nothing wrong if people talk about development being undertaken by the Patriotic Front regime while giving checks and balances objectively as it is their right.

And ZUPED Trustee, Pastor John Banda has urged Zambians to maintain the peace and unity that the country is enjoying saying development can’t take place where there is division.

Banda adds that that ethnicity jeopardizes development, which ZUPED intends to denounce by using the media for programs that involve traditional and civic leaders and members of the community.