9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
type here...
Economy

ZRA Intercepts 4 more Trucks Smuggling goods into Zambia

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy ZRA Intercepts 4 more Trucks Smuggling goods into Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted 4 more trucks carrying assorted lotions worth over 1.7 million Kwacha.

The consignments were declared at Chanida Border as cleaning materials by using an additional procedure code for Chipata General Hospital hence enjoying an exemption from taxes.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda however said alert ZRA officers intercepted the consignments in Katete and inspected the trucks that had assorted body lotions contrary to what was declared as cleaning materials for the hospital.

“Investigations have revealed that this is a pure case of smuggling through False Declaration, False Representation, Misclassifications, Document falsification and abuse of a Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) contrary to the customs and excise Act Cap 322 of the Laws of Zambia” Mr Sikalinda explained.

Mr. Sikalinda Said that with COVID 19 making revenue collection a challenge, the authority is now focused on bridging the revenue gap through Anti-Smuggling, Debt recovery, and Audits as part of the strategy.

He stated that the results are already being recorded because, in the last two months, various consignments have been intercepted and seized in line with zero tolerance to smuggling.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sikalinda has disclosed that the authority has successfully managed to prosecute a clearing agent of Nakonde who was jailed for various smuggling related offenses.

The ZRA Corporate Communications Manager is optimistic that more jail sentences are expected because the Authority has resolved to prosecute all offenders in the courts of law.

Mr. Sikalinda said that the Authority will continue with the fight against smuggling and tax evasion and punishing offenders.
“When the Commissioner-General Mr. Kingsley Chanda said that “we shall now be seizing the goods and vessels from smugglers” it was not a joke,” he said.

He has since warned that no one shall be spared in the fight against smuggling and tax evasion.

And Mr. Sikalinda has disclosed that to further demonstrate the authorities seriousness, ZRA has today donated about 494, 825 kg various consignments of seized mealie meal and maize amounting K 1.3 million kwacha and 24,552 litres of cooking oil worth about 700 Thousand Kwacha to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the vice president’s office.

He explained that this is all being done in line with the provisions of the customs and excise act cap 322 of the laws of Zambia which empowers the Commissioner-General to donate items to the government or deserving charitable organizations in line with the provisions.

Mr. Sikalinda disclosed that all the donated consignments were intercepted in various parts of the country for smuggling related activities and he’s hopeful that smugglers will now seriously desist from this vice that has potential to weaken the Zambian economy.

Previous articlePF had restricted Invitations to the opening of the flyover bridge in Makeni-Antonio Mwanza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

ZRA Intercepts 4 more Trucks Smuggling goods into Zambia

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted 4 more trucks carrying assorted lotions worth over 1.7 million Kwacha. The consignments...
Read more
General News

PF had restricted Invitations to the opening of the flyover bridge in Makeni-Antonio Mwanza

Chief Editor - 1
Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the PF cannot take advantage or use the COVID-19 pandemic to campaign when numerous achievements are...
Read more
Headlines

Some MPs have Deliberately Misled the Public on the contents of Bill 10

Chief Editor - 1
Bill 10 advocate Prince Sindoyi has expressed disappointment that some Member of Parliament have deliberately misled members of the Public on the contents of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mordon Malitoli Salutes Nkana League Victory

sports - 0
Nkana legend Mordon Malitoli has declared that his old club will continue dominating the FAZ Super Division for many years to come. Kalampa...
Read more
Columns

In M’membe Zambia will have a patriot, honest, resolute and most educated President – Musumali

Chief Editor - 10
> By Socialist Party reporter THE Socialist Party says without overstating facts, its president and 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe is one of the few living...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NAPSA Invests K60 Million into Three Fruit Processing Factories

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has invested a total of sixty million kwacha (K60 million) into three fruit processing factories through a short-term...
Read more

COVID-19 stimulus is still subject to interest rates or collateral, says Banks

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has clarified that the COVID-19 stimulus package from the Bank of Zambia will still be subjected to interest...
Read more

Inaccurate Media Reports have a Negative Effect on Agricultural Commodity pricing

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The government has called on media houses to maintain accuracy in their reporting on agricultural information to the public. Ministry of agriculture permanent secretary Mr....
Read more

Ndola Lime Company not sold-ZCCM-IH

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The ZCCM-IH has denied signing a memorandum of understanding Global Human Benefit Zambia Limited for the sale of a 65% stake and the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.