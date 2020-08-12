Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces where Ndola and Solwezi have recorded double figures of infections in the past two days, with Ndola recording 5 COVID-19 related Brought in Dead (BID) cases.
Speaking during the COVID-19 routine update, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya called for the need to double the intervention efforts.
The MInister further said that most deaths are among the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and pneumonia.
Dr. Chilufya also indicated that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 226 new cases of COVID-19.
79 patients are currently admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre with 32 on oxygen support.
He said 229 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,233.
Dr. Chilufya added that Government will not segregate or look at the status when attending to COVID-19 patients adding that all of them will be treated equally.
The Minister was responding to journalists who wanted to know if the Levy Mwanawasa facility had VIP patients who were being treated differently from others.
Dr. Chilufya emphasised the importance of public health measures and the need for people to stay away from congregate activities such as funerals.
