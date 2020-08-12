9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
type here...
Health

Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces increase

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Health Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces increase
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces where Ndola and Solwezi have recorded double figures of infections in the past two days, with Ndola recording 5 COVID-19 related Brought in Dead (BID) cases.

Speaking during the COVID-19 routine update, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya called for the need to double the intervention efforts.

The MInister further said that most deaths are among the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and pneumonia.

Dr. Chilufya also indicated that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 226 new cases of COVID-19.

79 patients are currently admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre with 32 on oxygen support.

He said 229 people have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,233.

Dr. Chilufya added that Government will not segregate or look at the status when attending to COVID-19 patients adding that all of them will be treated equally.

The Minister was responding to journalists who wanted to know if the Levy Mwanawasa facility had VIP patients who were being treated differently from others.

Dr. Chilufya emphasised the importance of public health measures and the need for people to stay away from congregate activities such as funerals.

Previous articleAccess to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya
Next articleFAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

1 COMMENT

  1. We have not even reached the peak yet. This is why we are urging you all to take reasonable precautions. It is disheartening when a few rotten eggs are greedy and decide not to comply with the covid regulations as decided by our president. We know those trying to frustrate our progress are mainly from a particular oppostion party. Let me warn you now all of you: whether you are pf, upnd, poor people party etc supporter, if you are found not to be complying with covid directives, we will ensure that you feel the full force of the law. I have even given my bro lusambo blessings to whip even harder. some people only learn through pain. Please do not force us to become foreceful. I love you all and god bless zambia. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

K 30 Million Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund Scheme Launched

President Edgar Lungu has said that the PF government attaches great importance to the role that Artists play in...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

sports - 0
FAZ will handle its own Covd-19 testing and monitoring next season after facing huge challenges since the July 18 restart that led to the...
Read more
Health

Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces increase

Chief Editor - 1
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces where Ndola and Solwezi have...
Read more
Rural News

Access to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya

Chief Editor - 2
Government says access to reliable communication services is critical in the fight against Covid-19. Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said access to Information and...
Read more
Economy

Government releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

Chief Editor - 1
The government has released the total allocated Constituency Development Fund as budgeted in the 2020 National budget. Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Private Schools’s Move to Open Schools to Non Exam Classes is unacceptable-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 15
The government is unhappy that some private institutions of learning have opened their schools to non-examination classes against the Presidential directive. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya...
Read more

Learning from doctors who have successfully handled COVID-19 cases

Columns editor - 3
South Africa has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world and accounts for the highest number of cases in Africa. Despite...
Read more

Go for COVID-19 Test at Designated Centres, Avoid Rapid Test, Health Minister Urges the Public

Health Chief Editor - 5
Health Minister Dr. Chilufya urged citizens to ensure that they go for tests in designated government and private laboratories to avoid being duped...
Read more

Lusambo recounts his time ICU, as another MP recovers after being on Oxygen

Health Chief Editor - 13
Lusaka Province minister Mr. Bowman Lusambo yesterday recounted his time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where he was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.