Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Rural News

Kampyongo calls on all MPS from the North to rise and Defend Chief Chitimukulu from politically charged individuals

By Chief Editor
SHIWAN’GANDU Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has vowed to defend and protect Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala from politically charged individuals attacking him.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the traditional leader at his residence in Kasama District of Northern Province, Hon Kampyongo said he would not sit idle and allow uncultured politicians to go on attacking the Chief with impunity.

“Mutuka mfumu tatuka imo, atuka shonse” [One who insults a chief, insults not one but all chiefs] Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that it is morally incorrect for any politician or ordinary citizen to begin to abuse the traditional leaders in the country regardless of the regions they hail from.

Hon Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister assured Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of President Edgar Lungu’s undisputed support to himself and other traditional leaders who have so far come under attack by some immoral politicians.

He also called on all elected members of parliament who hail from the Northern Region to rise and defend the traditional leader.

The Home Affairs Minister is in Northern Province to check on the mobile National Registration exercise which was launched last week.

1 COMMENT

  1. The Chitimukulu faced his worst experience under Michael Sata’s state house. Where was Kampyongo then? Disagreeing with the Chitimukulu whn he comments on public issues in the media is not attacking him.

  2. Let’s not beat about the Bush. We all know it is upnd and hh threatening the existence of chitimukulu. We have it on record that they aim to get rid of him if they win elections. Good thing is that they will never win an election in this country. They even tried to blame bill 10 when all along it’s their plan to get rid of the chief.

