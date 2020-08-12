SHIWAN’GANDU Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has vowed to defend and protect Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala from politically charged individuals attacking him.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the traditional leader at his residence in Kasama District of Northern Province, Hon Kampyongo said he would not sit idle and allow uncultured politicians to go on attacking the Chief with impunity.

“Mutuka mfumu tatuka imo, atuka shonse” [One who insults a chief, insults not one but all chiefs] Hon. Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that it is morally incorrect for any politician or ordinary citizen to begin to abuse the traditional leaders in the country regardless of the regions they hail from.

Hon Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister assured Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of President Edgar Lungu’s undisputed support to himself and other traditional leaders who have so far come under attack by some immoral politicians.

He also called on all elected members of parliament who hail from the Northern Region to rise and defend the traditional leader.

The Home Affairs Minister is in Northern Province to check on the mobile National Registration exercise which was launched last week.