By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Each day that we close, draws us closer to the 2021 elections which to the best of our ability, is the appointed time to renew President Edgar Lungu’s second term mandate.

We are confident, if not overzealous of the pending victory because we are convinced that our flag bearer and Presidential candidate Edgar Chagwa Lungu has not and will never betray the fiduciary obligation that was irrevocably entrusted in his able hands.

Contrary to the unfounded and imaginatively concocted accusations by our adversaries, we are mere participants in the elections.

We are wrestling against invisible aliens who have used the named opposition party and its leader.

The Zambian people reserves their exclusive ownership of the entire electoral process and we shall endeavour to be on the side of the people.

We are so far satisfied with the conduct of preliminary processes leading to elections as they have been conducted in an inclusive manner. Every stakeholder has been given a very fair chance to have their grievances heard including bringing frivolous suits before the courts.

We will endeavour to win their trust and the socioeconomic programs reflects the will of the people. This is why the PF is the only political party in Zambia that has constituted a Technical Committee of the various intellectual powerhouse who commands respect amongst a pool of their respective professional peers to review its manifesto.

The PF appreciates the evolution that has taken place hence the aspirations expressed in the manifesto yet to be unveiled shall always correspond with time.

We can only wish that we will be held accountable on the social contract we made in 2016. This is the basis upon which we assumed state power.

Zambians should resist any temptation of falling for plagiarized speeches of our opponents to substitute the tangible results the PF has scored.

Our opponents only habour ill will against us for they know we are a stumbling block to the ascending to corridors by the life President. They keep threatening us with unknown consequences because they know that we are enlightening Zambians that President Lungu is unmatched in his quest to selflessly serve Zambians.

We are not responsible for the consistent failure of the named opposition figure. We are mere messengers of the silent voices of Zambians who overwhelmingly voted for President Lungu.

As we wage the protracted political battle to move around the countryside to market our brand in President Lungu, we are determined to take an issued based approach.

We have facts on our side that the PF has delivered to the expectations of the Zambian people. We are determined to mount a realistic approach to national issues.

Our desire is to prolong the resolve for the democratic rule in line with the founding values which made Zambia to earn the enviable reputation in the estimation of various political followers.

We will therefore relentlessly stand with the Zambian people and use every medium available to respectfully seek the consent of the people.

President Lungu has faithfully delivered beyond the expectations therefore should be rewarded further term.

President Lungu understands that every promise he made was a debt which can only be delivered with service to the people. The party manifesto as supplemented by other literature has been documents of reference are all times.

In sum, we cheerfully welcome this count down to the 12th August, 2021, a day the confirmation of a renewed era under the PF regime will be renewed