Veterinary Officer who captured a stray Lion Promoted after news got to President Lungu

By Chief Editor
The Veterinary Officer who recently tranquilized a Lioness that had escaped from Munda Wanga Sanctuary and Botanical Gardens has been promoted to Senior Veterinary Officer.

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says President Edgar Lungu called for the immediate promotion of Innocent Ng’ombwa.

Mr. Chitotela says the President has described the act by Dr. Ng’ombwa as brave because he sacrificed his time and put his life on the line to rescue the people of Chilanga from the lioness.

He said this when he visited Munda Wanga Botanical gardens this morning. The Minister commended Dr. Ng’ombwa for his selfless service to duty.

Early this week, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks captured the Lioness that strayed out of the Munda Wanga Sanctuary and Botanic Garden into the residential area in Chilanga

The wild animal strayed into the residential area and was spotted prowling in one residential yard around 21 hours on Sunday. Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe who confirmed that the Lioness has been re-captured and that a brick wall will be erected at a point where the animal is believed to have escaped from.

And Chilanga District Commissioner, Richard Ndazye has called for calm among the residents, residing near the Munda Wanga Gardens.

Meanwhile, Department of National Parks and Wildlife Director Chuma Simukonda said strict measures have been put in place to ensure such a situation does not recur. Mr. Simukonda said the dens have been reinforced.

And Dr. Ng’ombwa has thanked President Lungu and the ministry for his promotion.

Munda Wanga Manager Wilfred Moonga said management is working at renovating and restocking Munda Wanga by bringing more animals, both domestic and wild.

5 COMMENTS

  1. Great acknowledgement of bravery by his excellency. Had this man not risked his life, a lot of lives would have been lost. Well deserved. Continue working hard. Kz

    1

  3. WTF! THANK GOD NO ONE WAS LIONESS DINNER, THE ULTIMATE ANIMAL ABUSE IS CAPTIVITY. CLOSE MUNDA WANGA AND RETURN ANIMALS TO THE WILD.

    BRAVO VET OFFICER.

