Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has called on the Road Development Agency -RDA and National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- to adopt a culture of carrying out routine maintenance of roads.

Dr. Ng’andu says RDA and NRFA should not wait for roads to deteriorate before moving in to repair the damages.

He says government can save more money on road repairs once maintenance works are done on time.

Dr. Ng’andu was speaking during inspection of Chinsali-Nakonde road rehabilitation works on the Great North Road in Muchinga province.

He was accompanied by officials from RDA and NRFA, provincial Minister Malozo Sichone and Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa.

And NRFA Director Wallace Mumba said the agency will change its approach towards road maintenance by ensuring that once a road is rehabilitated, maintenance works immediately start.

Meanwhile, RDA Acting Director, George Manyele said works on the 2-hundred and 10-kilometer road from Chinsali, Isoka to Nakonde on the Great North have progressed.

Mr. Manyele said the scope of works involve widening the road from 6-point 5 meters to eleven meters.

While in Muchinga Province, Dr. Ng’andu also inspected infrastructure projects that have stalled.