The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a guide to the private sector during the COVID 10 pandemic.

Ministry spokesperson Godfridah Chanda says the main objective of the development of Standard Operating Procedures is to provide guidelines for the management of businesses to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.

Mrs Chanda says the guidelines are being developed with support from the United Nations Development Programme.

She explained that the Zambian Government has put up measures to combat the spread of the disease and emphasizes on the need to keep the wheels of the economy running so as to continue providing the necessary services to the citizens.

“It is for this reason that the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the Business Survey Report following the rapid survey on the impact of COVID-19 on Zambian Enterprises”, she said.

Mrs Chanda said one of the policy recommendations in the Report was the need to develop Standard Operating Procedures for each Sector to enable the private sector to continue with their operations and at the same time preserve the health and safety of workers and customers in the context of Covid-19.