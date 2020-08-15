9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines

I didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Headlines I didn't Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Petauke District Commissioner Mrs Velenasi Banda Moyo refuted reports that he had stopped PASME Radio from running a paid program of United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Reacting to reports that he had stopped the recording Mrs. Moyo described the report as fake news, the claim by United Party UPND leader that She was responsible for his failure to feature on PASME Radio in Petauke.

Mrs. Moyo said that Mr Hichilema was scheduled to hold a Radio program at PASME Radio and he was told to pay K4,000 since it was going to be a recorded program. Mr Hichilema then withdrew upon hearing the charge and instead maliciously posted on his Facebook page alleging that the District Commissioner directed Pasme Radio management to stop the program.

The District Commissioner said the “outburst” confirms what people say about the opposition leader over his desperate efforts to cause a total breakdown of government operations by generating fake news.”

Mrs Moyo said that Mr Hichilema’s recent outburst is aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension as a confirmation of his group’s desperate move to breach the peace adding that his publication suggests a clear determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control and she advised members of the Public to treat such publication as fake.

“We note with concern the fake news published we also wish to inform the public that we have opted to take the matter to court. Note that the news being circulated by Mr Hichilema on social media about Petauke District Commissioner is fake and has no grain of truth in it.” Said Mrs Moyo.

However, UPND further issued a statement condemning in strongest terms what it described as the violent attack on PASME Radio Station by Petauke District Commissioner, Ms Velenesi Moyo, and called for her arrest

The party said that it was taken aback and greatly dismayed by the continued thuggery behavior exhibited under the Edgar Lungu Administration on the media, saying that it is very disheartening to note that journalists and the media, in general, have continued to work under very difficult and extremely hostile environment under the PF regime.

The party said that the act by the DC amounted not only to criminal trespass punishable by the laws of the land but also
a violation of media freedoms as well as freedom of expression, adding that citizens who want to pass on their information to fellow citizens are not able to because of power-hungry elements in the PF.

” It is due to the lack of leadership skills by Mr Lungu that statutory bodies such as the Independent Broadcasting Authority and the Zambia Police Service are unable to protect media houses and citizens, ” the statement read.

The statement concluded by calling for the immediate arrest of the DC, failure to which citizens shall effect a citizen’s arrest.

Previous articleRevenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

1 COMMENT

  1. But why does a political party need to pay the DC’s office? We know from the station manager that Everything was in order between them and the party.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

I didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

Petauke District Commissioner Mrs Velenasi Banda Moyo refuted reports that he had stopped PASME Radio from running a paid...
Read more
Economy

Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

Chief Editor - 0
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has recorded a 20 percent drop in revenue collections from its toll gates following the outbreak of corona...
Read more
Economy

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Chief Editor - 0
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic...
Read more
Headlines

Only a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth...
Read more
Economy

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Only a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth...
Read more

East DC Condemned for Stopping a Recorded UPND Paid Program on PASME FM Radio in Petauke

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Media bodies in Zambia have condemned Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Moyo for illegally ordering the closure of privately owned PASME radio station. Mr. Moyo in...
Read more

Stop Attacks on Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, Bill 10 Advocates told

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has cautioned the youth calling themselves Bill 10 Advocates to stop harassing Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu or any other...
Read more

HH urges Zambia’s rural Population to Join the Bally Rural Movement

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call on Zambians to acquire National Registration Cards that will help in liberating the nation from PF...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.