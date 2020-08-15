Suspended Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has sought the intervention of the Attorney General’s Chambers over what he called possible abuse of office authority by Local Government Minister Charles Banda.

Mr Sampa who is serving a 90 day suspension along with his 33 Councillors says Mr Banda and newly appointed LCC Administrator Nixon Mwepu are abusing the office over the alleged mishandling of the suspension of LCC.

In the letter dated, 14th August 2020, Mr Sampa said a day after the suspension, his Driver called him to advise that he had been instructed to pack the official Mayoral vehicle K1 by LCC management.

He further revealed that all support staff (ADCs) attached to him were withdrawn immediately the suspension was announced.

Mr Sampa further revealed that the new Administer Mr Mwepu has now occupied the office and is using the K1 Mayoral vehicle.

He said when he called Mr Mwepu on why he had withdrawn his conditions of service, he was informed that the Administor was merely acting on instructions from Mr Banda.

He also wants the Attorney General to guide on who is supposed to be attending official invitations between himself and the Administrator especially that Mr Banda had guided that it was the Administrator to attend such.

Mr Sampa has also asked the Attorney General to guide whether the Administer is in order to refer to himself as the Acting Mayor.