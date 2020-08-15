Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Friday held a meeting with Kaweche Kaunda, son of First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda to “iron out some misunderstandings.”

The misunderstandings arose from a comment Mr Lusambo made regarding the alleged wealth accumulation of President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila.

“Just held a very successful meeting with Comrade Kaweche Kaunda representing the family of His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda. The meeting was held to iron out issues that have arisen following my comments targeted at a specific member of the Kaunda family,” Mr Lusambo wrote on his Facebook page.

“We have both agreed that the misunderstandings arose from the desperate efforts by some individuals to twist and manipulate the true spirit in which I issued the comments.”

He added, “It is gratifying that with today’s meeting, the long held family ties between the Kaundas and the Lusambos will continue to flourish.“

“To the purveyors of fake news and propaganda, I wish to inform you that your efforts to drive a wedge between the two families have been futile and that I also wish to state that I will forever continue to hold the former First Family in high regard.”