Saturday, August 15, 2020
General News

Lusambo meets Kaweche Kaunda to resolve differences

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Friday held a meeting with Kaweche Kaunda, son of First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda to “iron out some misunderstandings.”

The misunderstandings arose from a comment Mr Lusambo made regarding the alleged wealth accumulation of President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila.

“Just held a very successful meeting with Comrade Kaweche Kaunda representing the family of His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda. The meeting was held to iron out issues that have arisen following my comments targeted at a specific member of the Kaunda family,” Mr Lusambo wrote on his Facebook page.

“We have both agreed that the misunderstandings arose from the desperate efforts by some individuals to twist and manipulate the true spirit in which I issued the comments.”

He added, “It is gratifying that with today’s meeting, the long held family ties between the Kaundas and the Lusambos will continue to flourish.“

“To the purveyors of fake news and propaganda, I wish to inform you that your efforts to drive a wedge between the two families have been futile and that I also wish to state that I will forever continue to hold the former First Family in high regard.”

4 COMMENTS

  1. Dr Kenneth Kaunda raised morally upright children.
    I cant imagine any of them lowering themselves to the level of party cadres or thugs like Bowman Lusambo.
    Why is Lusambo panicking?

    4

  2. Lusambo! ichipuba cha mwana who thinks people should lila mwibala. Just like Lungu who has allowed himself and his daughter to steal from our farm. He has henchmen like Dr Chilufya whom we can see is getting fatter since becoming minister of Health. So is Siliya. These people can laugh at Kaunda because Kaunda was a leader not a looter like them

    2

  4. I still don’t get it why people go to all lengths just trying to shake each other’s hands?

    Imwe lusambos iyi family ipezeka kuti? Since when did Kaunda’s have any beef with this family? Kikiki

