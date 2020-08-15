Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth Empowerment Programme at the venue to ensure strict adherence to the public health guidelines on Covid-19.

Ms Siliya said that the rest of the youths will have to follow the proceedings live on television, Facebook and other media platforms.

She has stressed that the decision to broadcast the event live is deliberate in order to accommodate the youths and the general members of the public to follow the pronouncements the President will make.

He said the launch demonstrates the priority that the Government has placed on youths as co-drivers of the country’s social and economic agenda.

Lately, there has been criticism of political leaders holding events that attract large gathering and disregard COVID-19 Guidelines

Today, President Edgar Lungu is expected to launch the national youth empowerment programme in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said that the head of state is expected to arrive in Ndola at 08:00 hours and attend the installation of Father Benjamin Phiri as Bishop of Ndola Diocese at the Cathedral of Christ the King Church.

Mr. Mwakalombe said that President Lungu will in the afternoon launch the national youth empowerment programme which will be held at Levy Mwanawasa stadium.

Mr. Mwakalombe said on Sunday, President Lungu will attend a church service at Christ the King Cathedral before departure for Lusaka.