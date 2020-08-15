9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Feature Politics

There is no alliance- Kalaba

By Chief Editor
Opposition Democratic Party Leader Harry Kalaba has denied assertions that he has entered into an alliance with Felix Mutati and Mulenga Fube.

Mr Kalaba says the assertions are untrue as there has been no alliance formed.

He said the pictures that emerged this week showing the trio in a meeting did not mean that there is an alliance working.

Mr Kalaba said the D.P is open to working with like minded political parties that will remove the PF from power.

He however insisted that the D.P will not play the role of a Flower Girl to escort another party to State House.

Mr Kalaba said he has already held consultative meetings with other political leaders including UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema.

He said the D.P would be willing to announce the formation alliance of an alliance at the opportune time.

Previous articlePresident Lungu praises countries in SADC for upholding democracy

