Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has erected Billboards in Kabushi constituency in what he described as an effort to raise awareness on the dangers of Covid-19.

In his facebook page Hon.Lusambo said its important have to continue sending correct messages in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.

“As a leader and one of the survivors of Covid-19, it is my responsibility to remind the people to do the correct thing and mask up, social distance and sanitize their hands.”