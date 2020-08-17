Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has erected Billboards in Kabushi constituency in what he described as an effort to raise awareness on the dangers of Covid-19.
In his facebook page Hon.Lusambo said its important have to continue sending correct messages in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.
“As a leader and one of the survivors of Covid-19, it is my responsibility to remind the people to do the correct thing and mask up, social distance and sanitize their hands.”
What has his picture got to do with raising awareness. Zambia has become a joke!