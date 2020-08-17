Former Vice President Enock Kavindele has described Former Secretary General of UNIP and veteran politician Grey Zulu as one of Zambia’s greatest politicians.

Mr. Kavindele said Mr. Zulu will be remembered for the role he played in fighting the 1990 coup d’état after making the announcement on television. Mr. Kavindele said this during a special program, The Update, on ZNBC TV.

He said Mr. Zulu did justice to the nation in all ministries he served and other portfolios he held.Mr. Kavindele said Zambia has been robbed of a great leader who served the nation with passion.

Meanwhile, Historian Bizeck Phiri said Mr. Zulu saw himself as a man with a heart to help others without putting his interests first.

Professor Phiri said this is evidenced in the book that Mr. Zulu wrote about his life and contribution in the fight for freedom.

He said humility stands out from the many qualities that Mr. Zulu had.

Mr. Zulu , 96, died at his home in Lusaka yesterday after a long illness.

Meanwhile, the young brother of late Mr. Zulu, Anderson has described him as a gallant man who served the country with love.

Mr. Zulu says his late brother believed in the principles of love and unity.He says Mr. Zulu was a man who also preached unity and peace in the country.

Mr. Zulu has encouraged leaders to emulate his elder brother’s dedication to duty, obedience to authority and serve the nation.

He has also thanked President Edgar Lungu for the long-standing support rendered to the family during the time of his illness.

Mr. Zulu was speaking at the funeral house in Makeni today.

And UNIP Secretary General Alfred Banda described Mr. Zulu as a man who served the country diligently.