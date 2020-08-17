9.5 C
Grey Zulu was a great politician – Former Vice President Enock Kavindele

Former Vice President Enock Kavindele has described Former Secretary General of UNIP and veteran politician Grey Zulu as one of Zambia’s greatest politicians.

Mr. Kavindele said Mr. Zulu will be remembered for the role he played in fighting the 1990 coup d’état after making the announcement on television. Mr. Kavindele said this during a special program, The Update, on ZNBC TV.

He said Mr. Zulu did justice to the nation in all ministries he served and other portfolios he held.Mr. Kavindele said Zambia has been robbed of a great leader who served the nation with passion.

Meanwhile, Historian Bizeck Phiri said Mr. Zulu saw himself as a man with a heart to help others without putting his interests first.
Professor Phiri said this is evidenced in the book that Mr. Zulu wrote about his life and contribution in the fight for freedom.
He said humility stands out from the many qualities that Mr. Zulu had.

Mr. Zulu , 96, died at his home in Lusaka yesterday after a long illness.

Meanwhile, the young brother of late Mr. Zulu, Anderson has described him as a gallant man who served the country with love.
Mr. Zulu says his late brother believed in the principles of love and unity.He says Mr. Zulu was a man who also preached unity and peace in the country.

Mr. Zulu has encouraged leaders to emulate his elder brother’s dedication to duty, obedience to authority and serve the nation.
He has also thanked President Edgar Lungu for the long-standing support rendered to the family during the time of his illness.
Mr. Zulu was speaking at the funeral house in Makeni today.

And UNIP Secretary General Alfred Banda described Mr. Zulu as a man who served the country diligently.

Previous articleUPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled-Chella Tukuta

  3. A great leader he was. A great mentor to me and my family. A great father figure who United us all. It is sad that the upnd hyenas and diasporans are using this time to criticize the ruling party. You seem to think that our leadership has no blessing from the founding fathers and yet they fully supported and continue support support us. Your hate will only lead you to your graves early

  4. These were great leaders unlike the current corrupt,inept and greedy bunch we have leading Zambia now.Go R.I.P Bwana Grey Zulu.

Grey Zulu was a great politician – Former Vice President Enock Kavindele

UPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled-Chella Tukuta

Bowman Lusambo erects billboards to raise Covid-19 awareness

Does Zambia’s Private Sector Possess Resilience to COVID-19 ?

GRANDSTAND: The Honour of Zanaco FC

Overpriced Contracts Irks President Lungu, says Selective Fight against Corruption needs to Stop

President Lungu Launches a K470 million Youth Empowerment Fund targeting 150 000 beneficialries

LCC withdraws Mayoral car as Suspended Miles Sampa cries to Attorney General for legal support

I didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

