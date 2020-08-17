President Edgar Lungu has thanked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his help in resolving the border issue between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Lungu says Dr. Mnangagwa took personal interest in the matter when he served as chairperson of the SADC Troika on Peace, Politics and Security Cooperation.

President Lungu said this during the 4th SADC Virtual Ordinary Heads of States Summit and Governments hosted by Mozambique.

The Head of State also called for peace in the SADC region.

He said from independence, Zambia has been an advocate of peace and unity in SADC.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji said SADC has ratified the 1989 border treaty between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr. Malanji said the process of putting up beacons will soon be undertaken.

He said the treaty was born because of the commission which was put in place by former President’s Kenneth Kaunda and Mobutu Sese Seko.

Mr.Malanji said both Zambia and the DRC have shown willingness to provide resources for the exercise.

He told Journalists that the Zambian government has thanked Zimbabwe for presiding on the matter when it served as the chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defense and Security.

Speaking when updated the media on the outcome of the 40th SADC virtual Heads summit, Mr. Malanji further said the presidents resolved to continue promoting peace and unity in the region.

During today’s summit, Tanzania handed over the Chairpersonship of SADC to Mozambique.