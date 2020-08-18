9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Census preparations on-going but delayed

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
General News Census preparations on-going but delayed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of National Development Planning wishes to inform members of the public and various stakeholders that the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is in the final stage of concluding the mapping data collection in the last remaining provinces, namely Central, Muchinga, Northern and Southern, as part of the activities preceding the main Census 2020.

Minister of National Development Planning Hon. Alexander Chiteme, MP, has however clarified that these pre-census activities started a bit late and had to be delayed partly because of the gassing incidents that affected some parts of the country and the breakout of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic. This meant that a number of planned activities had to be postponed or delayed and these have affected the start of the main 2020 Census.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia is committed to ensure that we conduct a successful census that conforms to international standards and which will inform our country’s development trajectory among many other undertakings that depend on statistics, is unwavering,” Hon. Chiteme assured. “However, it is also true the that current environment heavily impacted by the novel corona virus COVID-19 pandemic has raised a fundamental question on whether or not it would be safer to conduct the 2020 Census in such atmosphere. It is important for the public and the various stakeholders to understand that the safety of the staff that will be involved in the 2020 Census of population and housing is made paramount and above everything else.”

The recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country raises concerns with regard to the safety of staff, including enumerators. In this regard the Ministry of National Development Planning, as the parent ministry of the Zambia Statistics Agency, is enhancing its engagement with the relevant authorities including the Ministry of Health for guidance on how best to proceed with the 2020 Census. The general public will be kept informed on the outcomes of the consultations in due course.

This is according to a media statement issued in Lusaka today by Ministry of National Development Planning spokesperson Mr. Chibaula Silwamba.

Previous articleSteve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court
Next articleCiSCA appalled by President Lungu’s rubbishing of the Anti-Corruption Commission

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

KK pays tribute to Grey Zulu

First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has hailed veteran politician Grey Zulu for his tremendous contribution to Zambia’s independence and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene

sports - 0
Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants over the weekend...
Read more
Rural News

Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District to resume

Chief Editor - 1
Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District – Muchinga Province, which were suspended due to Total Filling...
Read more
Headlines

CiSCA appalled by President Lungu’s rubbishing of the Anti-Corruption Commission

Chief Editor - 0
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that it is appalled at President Lungu’s utterances rubbishing a constitutionally established body, the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more
General News

Census preparations on-going but delayed

Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of National Development Planning wishes to inform members of the public and various stakeholders that the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KK pays tribute to Grey Zulu

General News Chief Editor - 2
First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has hailed veteran politician Grey Zulu for his tremendous contribution to Zambia’s independence and the freedom of Zambia’s neighbours. Dr....
Read more

Zambia Air force to take over projects that have been abandoned by some contractors-Chellah

General News Chief Editor - 11
Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah says Government will soon consider partnering with Zambia Air force to take...
Read more

Grey Zulu dies at 96

General News Chief Editor - 42
Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after...
Read more

Fake Examination papers are being printed and distributed using different platforms-Education PS

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Ministry of General Education says it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are printing fake examination papers and distributing them using different...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.