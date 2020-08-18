Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District – Muchinga Province, which were suspended due to Total Filling station being an obstruction, will now resume.

This is after the demolition of the filling station which is set to be constructed at a designated place.

Mpika Central Member of Parliament who is also Works and Supply Minister, Sylvia Chalikosa disclosed this to Zambia News and Information Services -ZANIS- in an interview.

Ms. Chalikosa said removing the obstacle comes after a lot of interventions, adding that Total Filling station was given the required permit by the Energy Regulation Board, ERB for another spot to put up a filling station.

She explained that Mpika Town Council has since allocated land along the Great North Road for Total Management to put up another Filling station.

Meanwhile Mpika Town Council Secretary Christopher Chikwasha said the building plan for the re-allocation of the Filling Station has been approved.