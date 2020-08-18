Vice President Inonge Wina is Wednesday expected in Western province on a four-day working visit.

Mrs. Wina is expected to commission some health facilities and inspect various developmental projects in the province.

Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has confirmed to ZNBC News in an interview that the Vice President is scheduled to commission the newly constructed Lealui Mini Hospital in Mongu.

Mr. Kapita said Mrs. Wina will on Thursday August 20 inspect major road projects in Sesheke’s Imusho area, constructed by the Zambia National Service-ZNS.

He said the Vice President will then proceed to Silumbu, Sioma and Nangweshi to meet traditional leaders and Government officials, before inspecting the Kalongola-Nalolo road at Chilambelambe.

Mr. Kapita said Mrs. Wina will on Friday visit Mitete, Lukulu and Limulunga districts to check on various projects.

He said the Vice President is expected to depart for Lusaka after meetings in Nalikwanda and Mongu districts on Saturday August 22nd where she will conclude her working visit.