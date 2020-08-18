Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has directed that no police officer should collect money as an admission of guilt from those not masking up.

Mr. Kampyongo says it is regrettable that some officers have been collecting 750-Kwacha admission of guilt fees from members of the public found not masking up.

The Home Affairs Minister says all Commissioners of Police have since been directed to monitor implementation of Statutory Instrument number 22 and ensure enforcement is within the law.

Mr. Kampyongo says Police Officers are supposed to sensitise those not wearing masks and that only when they feel it necessary should they effect arrest.

He has also urged the public to take responsibility over their lives and not wait to be coerced by Police in adherence to public health measures.

Mr. Kampyongo said this during the daily updates on Covid-19 in Lusaka today.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said 142 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours from 794 tests conducted.

Dr. Chilufya said the new cases are mainly from Lusaka, Copperbelt and North Western Provinces.

He said Southern Province is coming on board as a new hot spot with 18 patient admitted and that these are mainly truck drivers.

Dr. Chilufya said 12 health care workers from Lusaka have also tested positive.

He said 73 patients are currently admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre, with 38 on oxygen support and eight critically ill in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, 53 are under admission in other parts of the country and no death has been recorded in the last 24 hours.