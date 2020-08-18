President Edgar Lungu has accorded late former Secretary General of the United National Independence Party (UNIP), Grey Zulu a state funeral.

The President has also declared a 3-day period of national mourning for the deceased veteran politician.

The state funeral is in recognition of Mr. Zulu’s numerous and selfless contributions to Zambia’s struggle for independence and the country’s development.

The national mourning begins from Wednesday, August 19 to Friday, August 21, 2020.

The late Mr. Zulu will be buried in Chipata’s Eastern Province on Friday August 21, 2020.

The funeral programme will begin with a Church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

After wards Mr. Zulu’s body will be flown to Chipata’s Agripa Village in Chief Mafuta, Mugubudu area where it will lay in state pending burial on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Government however says the attendance of Mr. Zulu’s funeral remains restricted to his close family members and senior government officials due to the escalating cases of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today by Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti.

Mr. Zulu died on Sunday at his farm in Lusaka’s Makeni area.

He served as Secretary General of UNIP, a position equivalent to that of Republican Vice President.

Meanwhile, Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has said that he is saddened by the death of veteran politician Grey Zulu whom he considered an elder brother and mentor.

Mr. Banda says Mr. Zulu was a great icon and a giant in Zambia and Africa’s liberation struggle.

He says Mr. Zulu served the country with distinction in various portfolios including holding the second-highest position in the UNIP government.

Mr. Banda says Mr. Zulu will always be a source of great pride for the country’s younger generation.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the office of the fourth Republican President.