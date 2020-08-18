9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
President Lungu Accords Grey Zulu Three Days of National Mourning

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has accorded late former Secretary General of the United National Independence Party (UNIP), Grey Zulu a state funeral.

The President has also declared a 3-day period of national mourning for the deceased veteran politician.

The state funeral is in recognition of Mr. Zulu’s numerous and selfless contributions to Zambia’s struggle for independence and the country’s development.

The national mourning begins from Wednesday, August 19 to Friday, August 21, 2020.

The late Mr. Zulu will be buried in Chipata’s Eastern Province on Friday August 21, 2020.

The funeral programme will begin with a Church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

After wards Mr. Zulu’s body will be flown to Chipata’s Agripa Village in Chief Mafuta, Mugubudu area where it will lay in state pending burial on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Government however says the attendance of Mr. Zulu’s funeral remains restricted to his close family members and senior government officials due to the escalating cases of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today by Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Simon Miti.

Mr. Zulu died on Sunday at his farm in Lusaka’s Makeni area.

He served as Secretary General of UNIP, a position equivalent to that of Republican Vice President.

Meanwhile, Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda has said that he is saddened by the death of veteran politician Grey Zulu whom he considered an elder brother and mentor.

Mr. Banda says Mr. Zulu was a great icon and a giant in Zambia and Africa’s liberation struggle.

He says Mr. Zulu served the country with distinction in various portfolios including holding the second-highest position in the UNIP government.

Mr. Banda says Mr. Zulu will always be a source of great pride for the country’s younger generation.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the office of the fourth Republican President.

3 COMMENTS

  1. I have spent months studying this website. I can now reveal, based on indepth analysis the following nominations in readiness for Lusakatimes’ end of year awards:

    Most undecided and confusing blogger: Pitt

    Most popular and hated blogger: Kaizar Zulu

    Most boring and predictable blogger: Tarino Orange

    Most boring and predictable contributor: Anthony Bwalya

    Most consistent blogger: Ngoma Yamaano

    Most intriguing blogger: Diasporan Lady

    Most annoying bloggers: nostradamus and spaka

    Most politically biased blogger: Muna Dekhane

    Most unstable blogger: Spaka

    Most illiterate blogger: catpower

    Overall nominee for blogger of the year: Kaizar Zulu due to sheer popularity and ability to keep the site entertaining and offering a different perspective.

  3. This was the least we could do to show respect to my mentor and father. I spoke with the president straight after we got the sad news and I requested a state funeral and national mourning. I am still coming to terms with this very sad loss. I am thankful for my supportive friends and family during this time. I have received words of support and encouragement from the all corners of the world. I thank you all. Kaizar.

    To the troll and spammer above, please show some respect on such posts.

