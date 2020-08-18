Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsly Chanda says the authority has in the last 3 years collected over 25.7 million kwacha through mobile tax payment solutions

Mr. Chanda said the authority implemented its first mobile payment solution in April 2017 and by the end of July 2020 over 52,000 mobile transactions for tax payments were conducted translating into K25.7 million.

This is contained in a speech read on his behalf by ZRA customs commissioner Sydeny Chibabuka during the launch of the Authority’s first ever tax on whatsApp payment solution which will enable tax payers pay their taxes using whatsApp on their taxes

The payment solution will be done in partnership with C-grate Zambia ,543 konse konse and invetsrust bank.

Mr. Chanda says the new solution which will offer convenience, efficiency, comfort and simplicity to tax payment is part of ZRAs transformation agenda of modernizing all its business transactions especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier , Invest trust Bank managing director Simangolwa Shakalima the new solution will enhance service delivery, partnerships and convenience .

C-Grate Zambia managing director Kelvin Chikomo on the other hand urged taxpayers to contribute to national and economic development by paying tax especially through online platforms.