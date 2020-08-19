The institutional autonomy of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must not be confused with institutional omni-righteousness so as to insulate them from any fair criticism by anybody, including the Head of State, says Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

During a media briefing this morning addressed by YALI President Andrew Ntewewe this morning, the organisation agreed with President Lungu that selective crusade against corruption focused on President Lungu’s lieutenants is targeted at the President himself and his ability to hold the PF together ahead of 2021 elections and in good light with the voting public.

“The President would have been putting his head in the sand if he failed to point out that the anticorruption focus on his appointees is deliberately meant to create and achieve a narrative that he himself is surrounded by and runs a corrupt administration, which the Zambian people must resent next year,” says Mr Ntewewe.

Mr Ntewewe cited the example of the case of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya where he said the ACC has violated its own law which require that witnesses who testify are protected against disciplinary proceedings.

“In the case of Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, the Anti-Corruption Commission has, in disregard of ongoing court proceedings and legal protection accorded to any witness who testify in court, suspended a State witness who testified in a manner the Acting Director-General and her Commission did not approve of. The question is why,” he said.

YALI has since called on the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Court to cite the Acting Director General for contempt of court and asked the Law Association of Zambia to discipline the Acting Director General for professional misconduct.

Mr Ntewewe also cited incidences when former Minister Chishimba Kambwili, Minister Chitotela, and Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti, among other persons wo are the inner circle to the President, had been targets for corruption allegations in the recent past.

“We all know how much Chishimba Kambwili was said to have been corrupt while he served in President Lungu’s administration. Due to public pressure and perception created, President Lungu had no option but to relieve Mr. Kambwili of his ministerial position,” noted Ntewewe.

He said that now that Dr. Kambwili has moved to the other political side and singing the anticorruption song against his former colleagues in Government, he is no longer being seen in the same light as the man who was said to be corrupt.

“Suddenly, Mr. Kambwili is slowly being seen and embraced as a clean man in the eyes of his former accusers,” he said.

Yaliy has further said the politics associated with the corruption crusade has now been reduced to is trivialize what infrastructure agenda and the leadership being provided by President Lungu.

“It is now common knowledge that whenever President Lungu’s administration initiates any developmental project such as good roads for our people to move on, or construction of health posts so our people can have easy access to health facilities, or procurement of various services which are meant to support the welfare of Zambians, there is always a counter narrative created by those opposed to Government and his party, decrying corruption as one of the political tactics. The ultimate aim of putting this corruption tag on those appointed and entrusted by President to help him discharge executive functions is to discredit the President and the infrastructure agenda. As the YALI, we reiterate that Zambia cannot dilute the anti-corruption crusade to mere partisan politics,” said Ntewewe.