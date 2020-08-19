9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
City of Lusaka Poach Kabwe Warriors GM

City of Lusaka have appointed South African national Justin Palmer as club General Manager.

Club Secretary Chomba Mumba unveiled Palmer to the media during a ceremony at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday morning.

Parmer, the former Kabwe Warriors General Manager, has been tasked to revive the fortunes of the FAZ Lusaka Province Division 1 side.

“Mr. Palmer’s mandate from the board of City of Lusaka is to achieve footballing success while remaining financially sustainable. The club has emphasised a focus on professionalism and youth development,” Chomba said.

Palmer said he is excited to join former Super Division club Ya Moto.

“We have everything that it takes to complete at the top table of Zambian football, as a club we must adjust to our mentality. With Woodlands Stadium and the financial model in place we must think of trophies and titles as objectives, not dreams,” he said.

