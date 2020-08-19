Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that the government is not forcing farmers to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Mr. Katambo said that FRA is in the market to buy maize just like any other player, and farmers have a choice of where to sell their crops in a liberalized market system.

Speaking when he visited some FRA satellite depots in Mansa and Samfya Districts in Luapula Province, Mr. Katambo explained that the government is merely urging farmers to be patriotic and sell their maize to FRA for the country’s strategic food reserves.

He said so far, most farmers who have solid their maize to FRA are happy with the price and promptness the agency is paying, which is unprecedented, as it has never happened before.

And FRA Luapula Province Marketing Coordinator Limbikani M’hango has expressed hope that the agency will meet the target of buying 1-hundred and 30 thousand metric tons of maize in Luapula.