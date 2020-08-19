The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has adopted former Law Association of Zambia President, George Chisanga as its parliamentary candidate for Lukashya Constituency in Kasama district, Northern Province.

PF Secretary GeneralDavies Mwila announced the development.

He also said the Central Committee has also adopted Mr. Kabaso Kampampi as its parliamentary candidate for Mwansabombwe Constituency in Luapula Province.

The seats fell vacant following the demise of area members of Parliament, Hon. Rodgers Mwewa(Mwansabombwe) and Hon. Mwenya Munkonge(Lukashya).

Below is the full statement by Mr. Davies Mwila.

STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL, HON. DAVIES MWILA, ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, 18TH AUGUST 2020, LUSAKA

Yesterday, Tuesday, 18th August 2020, the Central Committee of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) held a meeting which was chaired by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The meeting of the Central Committee was held under strict adherence to the Public Health Regulations and Guidelines concerning COVID-19, which included; masking up, frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing, as well as observing social distancing.

Members of the Press, allow me to communicate the following major decisions taken and issues discussed, by the PF Central Committee on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020:

1. ALL PARTY STRUCTURES, MEMBERS AND THE GENERAL CITIZENRY, SHOULD CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY PROMOTE STRICT ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 GUIDELINES.

The Central Committee was very concerned by the increasing levels of complacency, indifference and misinformation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this had led to increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and related deaths in our own communities countrywide. Based on global and local scientific evidence and facts, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, can be fatal, and is still with us.

The Central Committee believes that the country still has a window of opportunity to avoid a COVID-19 carnage by ensuring individual and collective responsibility, through strict adherence to stipulated guidelines and regulations. For this reason, the Central Committee is calling on all party members and citizens in general, to actively promote strict adherence to COVID-19 preventative measures, and the penalties of not adhering to COVID-19 preventative guidelines and regulations.

2. INVOLVEMENT OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS, INCLUDING POLITICAL PARTIES, IN NRC REGISTRATION PROCESS:

The ruling Patriotic Front is informed by “a people-driven governance” philosophy as a means of accelerating and delivering national development, which reflects both the will and aspirations of the Zambian people.

This is the reason why the PF attaches great importance to all efforts aimed at enhancing and expediting popular participation of all citizens in the governance process. However, this is not exclusively PF’s responsibility, but the responsibility of all stakeholders, including political parties.

For this reason, the Central Committee of the PF has called on the active involvement of all stakeholders, including political parties such as Patriotic Front, in National Registration Card (NRC) registration process.

The PF believes that by doing so, Zambia’s democracy will be deepened and strengthened.

3. ADOPTIONS FOR THE UPCOMING PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS IN LUKASHYA AND MWANSABOMBWE CONSTITUENCIES IN NORTHERN AND LUAPULA PROVINCES:

Following the untimely and tragic passing of our late Comrades, namely; Hon Rodgers Mwewa and Hon Mwenya Munkonge, the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya seats fell vacant.

In view of this, the Central Committee of the ruling Patriotic Front has adopted the following:

i. For Mwansabombwe Constituency: The adopted candidate is Kabaso Kampampi.

ii. For Lukashya Constituency: The adopted candidate is Mr. George Chisanga.

Our promise to our late comrades in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya Constituencies, namely late Hon. Rodgers Mwewa and late Hon Mwenya Munkonge, was that we shall shall carry on the good work which they started.

Building on the good works of our departed comrades, the PF is certain to win both seats because the people shall choose people-centred development, peace, love and national unity, which only the Patriotic Front under His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, continue to offer. On the other hand, our people in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies will choose to rise above and reject the alternative being offered by the Opposition, namely: bitterness, falsehoods and tribalism!

The Central Committee further reiterated that; as political parties start to mobilize for these future by-elections, the focus should be on development-focused (issue-based) campaigns, totally free from all forms of violence. The Central Committee reaffirmed its position that it will not shield any form of criminality. Therefore, the Central Committee is calling on all members of the Party to embrace peace, maximum restraint and exemplary behavior.

4. PATRIOTIC FRONT – ZAMBIA’S OASIS OF PEACE, INCLUSIVENESS, DEMOCRACY AND A PEOPLE-DRIVEN TRANSFORMATIVE DEVELOPMENT AGENDA.

As you may already be aware;

“The Vision of the Patriotic Front is to make Zambia more industrious, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and inclusive society, under the motto of One Zambia, One Nation”.

In this regard, the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front emphasized that:

Peace, Stability, Unity and Democracy form our foundation and pillar as a Party. For this reason, the Patriotic Front has zero tolerance to all forms of violent conduct and speech.

Based on this, the Central Committee has encouraged all Party Structures and members, to continue working towards enhancing good governance and promoting a stable political environment because, these are vital to achieving development – without leaving anyone behind.

As I conclude, allow me leave you with the words of our Republic President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, which he said during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, 13th September, 2016, at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka:

“Let us hold each other’s hand and move forward together. We can jointly, and whilst holding hands together, climb even the highest mountain without being daunted by its summit”.

Therefore, let this unity of purpose, faith and focus help us to accelerate our individual and collective efforts aimed at making Zambia;

“More industrious, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and inclusive society, under the motto of One Zambia, One Nation”.

Thank you, and God bless you all!