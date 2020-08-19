President Edgar Lungu has wished the Vice President Mrs. Inonge Wina quick recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to a media statement released by Statehouse confirming that the Vice President has tested positive for COVID-19

“Your Honour the Vice President, I am hopeful that the Almighty God will be with you, your family, and other people in isolation as you fight this ailment. Getwell soon,” the President said.

According to the statement, the Vice President on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive result of her daughter with whom she stays with.

The Ministry of Health sent a team of experts to evaluate her. She underwent a comprehensive medical assessment that included history taking, clinical examination, radiological and laboratory testing. The Clinical Care team then recommended that she be managed under home isolation under the community model with intensive and clinical and nursing monitoring.

According to the statement from Statehouse, the Vice President has some mild symptoms that are being managed appropriately and her condition is stable.

The statement concluded by saying that Mrs. Wina is in high spirits and working virtually under the new normal and looks forward to returning to the office after recovery and will continue to advocate for a covid-free Zambia.