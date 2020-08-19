9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
UPND to Report Chilanga MP for illegally using the party’s material to fake defections

By Chief Editor
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT in Chilanga says it is in the process of reporting ruling area Member of Parliament, Maria Langa to the Police for illegally ‘printing’ its regalia.

UPND Chilanga District deputy youth chairperson, Langson Ngungu says the party has opted to report the lawmaker to the police for illegally printing UPND regalia used in faking a defection to the PF following a critical security analysis of the footage in which alleged UPND members were arraigned as defectors.

“We are in the process of reporting Chilanga MP, Maria Langa to the Police for both using our colours to print regalia in a desperate attempt to fane popularity as well as for flaunting COVID-19 measures when she distributed cooking oil to the residents of Chilanga in the area,” he said.

Mr Ngungu further said Langa has resorted to faking defections and abrogating copyright
rules by ‘printing’ material for the opposition in a bid to foster her weakening political position in the area.

“We are aware that there are internal wrangles in the PF in which a number of factions have emerged within the ruling party. There are 3 PF camps in Chilanga which want to challenge the lawmaker and this is the reason why she has opted to start faking defections, to create an impression that she is popular”, said Mr Ngungu.

Previous articlePresident Lungu Accords Grey Zulu Three Days of National Mourning

