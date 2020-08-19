Striker Graven Chitalu is targeting to win the FAZ Super Division golden boot when he leads his promoted side Indeni in the top league next season.

Chitalu, 37, scored seven goals in the ended National Division 1 season to help Indeni secure promotion back to the Super Division after a six-year hiatus.

He grabbed a brace on the final day of the season when Indeni thumped Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 in Ndola to finish top of the 18-team league.

Chitalu was a regular scorer in the Super Division when playing for Power Dynamos, Konkola Blades and Roan United between 2008 and 2014.

“We are thanking God for this promotion; we looked forward to winning promotion to the Super Division. I also thank my fellow players, coaches and the executive,” he said from his Ndola base.

“I am working at scoring more goals in the Super Division. I want to be the top scorer,” Chitalu said.

He once played for Mozambique’s Ferroviario Maputo between 2014 and 2016.