Vice President Inonge Wina has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 80 year old Mrs Wina becomes the latest high profile individual to test positive for Covid-19.
Sources in her office have revealed that the positive test result was availed to her last evening although her condition is said to be stable.
President Edgar Lungu has since ordered that a team of Doctors be sent to her residence to commence treatment than having to put her in a public isolation Centre.
State House fears that due her advanced age, Mrs Wina’s Covid-19 positive status could prove fatal.
Her office has since cancelled her trip to Western Province which she was to undertake from today with no official explanation.
This has resulted careless cross contamination from the likes of Lusambo who was going round beating people up yet he had the killer virus .
Careful madam
Sad development but we are doing all we can to support the mother of the nation. We trust and have confidence in our men and woman in uniform. We trust they will do their level best. I am praying for your mother. Kz
Wishing the Vice president a quick recovery.
Innocent people being exposed to covid-19 just because of bill 10 .
How many lives are we going to put at risk because of this useless bill 10.
Who’s not at risk? All the best Mrs Wina.
Sadists are blowing this out of context.Wishing you quick recovery in the name of Jesus Madam.
If only we could all heed to advice, Covid can indeed be contained quickly. If a DC can perform that function, don’t engage in non essential travel. Wishing the veep a quick recovery.
When we said PF is spreading covid-19 among Zambians you objected vehemently, campaigns going on will result in needless deaths to Zambians. Now president Lungu ignorantly believes dispatched doctors to vice president Inonge Wina will treat her without vaccines yet to be found. LIES.
Medical advice is stay safe, social distancing, wash hands often, mask up, avoid crowding and avoid careless politicking.