Vice President Inonge Wina has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 80 year old Mrs Wina becomes the latest high profile individual to test positive for Covid-19.

Sources in her office have revealed that the positive test result was availed to her last evening although her condition is said to be stable.

President Edgar Lungu has since ordered that a team of Doctors be sent to her residence to commence treatment than having to put her in a public isolation Centre.

State House fears that due her advanced age, Mrs Wina’s Covid-19 positive status could prove fatal.

Her office has since cancelled her trip to Western Province which she was to undertake from today with no official explanation.