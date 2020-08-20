The government has handed over various modern anti-riot equipment to the Zambia Police Service in order to allow officers to deal with any situation to maintain law and order.
Speaking at the Handover ceremony held at Lilayi Police Training College, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that only criminal-minded elements should be worried that the government has procured such equipment adding that this should instead make peace-loving Zambians happy.
“We will not be derailed by armchair critics who are hell-bent on condemning every piece of development that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his Government initiates in National interest because for us as Home Affairs the Peace and security of this nation is supreme” Hon Kampyongo said.
Hon Kampyongo said that Government will continue to equip and modernize the police service to capacitate them enough to deal with any situation in a quest to preserve peace and security.
The new equipment handed over includes armoured and horse carrier vehicles, water cannons, ambulances, crime scene investigation vehicles, dog carrier, recovery motor vehicles and other assorted specialised equipment.
And on his part Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has thanked Government and President Edgar Lungu for their continued support to the police service.
Mr Kanganja pledged to reciprocate the government’s commitment by ensuring that law and order prevail during and after the 2021 Presidential and general elections.
These equipments will be used against PF in 2021. That is wonderful thing to do Kampyongo.
PF must go!
Totalitarianism being established brick by brick.
Hey I am worried already why did he say that only criminal-minded elements should be worried that the government has procured such equipment adding that this should instead make peace-loving Zambians happy. These are instruments of oppression and nothing else. He has already said it himself. For these guys its to continue ruling whether Zambians like it or not. So where is that democracy we all fought for????
Disaster!!!
Spending covid money on arming the police force to act against citizens who vote for opposition in 2021 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is a sad day.
equipment for police that should be protecting citizens to use against the people of Zambia to ensure elections are won. This is a sad day indeed.
Is this where donors Covid money has gone ?
(HH) should have supported 30 days petition period. He still wants 14 days, failing to support Bill 10.
GOOD PURCHASES FOR THE POLICE. ALLA THOSE WHO CLAIM THE VOTE HAS BEEN STOLEN FROM THEM WITHOUT PROVIDING EVIDENCE SHOULD BE WORRIED. ZAMBIANS ARE PEACE LOVING PEOPLE WHO UNDERSTAND DEMOCRACY BUT A FEW RIFRAF WHO DO NOT SEND THEIR CHILDREN TO THE FRONT SHOULD BE WORRIED. THE 2021 ELECTION WILL BE ONE OF THE MOST FREE LIKE THE 1991 ELECTION. IF YOU LOSE, JUST KNOW THAT THE PEOPLE DON’T WAMT YOU
Oh so the equipment is for next year’s elections? Some parties know that they cannot win an election without rigging. So this equipment is intended to deal with protesters after possible rigging
They have ordered these equipment in the midst of poverty, non payment of pensions and other emoluments to deserving civil servants all to target the people they will be asking for votes from.
Apartheid South African police equipment. The Edgar Lungu regime is now readying itself to kill Zambians. Since when have there been riots in Zambia that warrant this? Are Edgar Lungu and his minions REAL Zambians? These are signs of a person who has no real relations with the Zambian people and does not care what happens to them.
This militarisation of the police force in Zambia will only come back to bite Chagwa in the backside where it stinks and never shines. The Governor of BOZ says economic indicators are looking very gloomy and yet this follish ***** thinks its the most ideal time to purchase such expensive equipment for a wholly politisised police force, what mahher of stinking excrement is this really!
What makes sad reading is that these equipment are purchased and not manufactured in Zambia. Imagine we had the capacity and capability of producing these equipment how much would have been served? Anyway this is a good gesture but mother Zambia u can do well. Lets invest heavily in research and innovation ? ?
If the majority of policemen and soldiers are happy with your regime, rejoice! If on the other hand they are not happy, you will regret you procured them.
Good leadership prevents protests not riot vehicles. Only a cornered rat would waste tax payers money on protecting himself instead of using money to develop schools & hospitals. 2021 is around the corner.