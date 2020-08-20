The government has handed over various modern anti-riot equipment to the Zambia Police Service in order to allow officers to deal with any situation to maintain law and order.

Speaking at the Handover ceremony held at Lilayi Police Training College, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that only criminal-minded elements should be worried that the government has procured such equipment adding that this should instead make peace-loving Zambians happy.

“We will not be derailed by armchair critics who are hell-bent on condemning every piece of development that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his Government initiates in National interest because for us as Home Affairs the Peace and security of this nation is supreme” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that Government will continue to equip and modernize the police service to capacitate them enough to deal with any situation in a quest to preserve peace and security.

The new equipment handed over includes armoured and horse carrier vehicles, water cannons, ambulances, crime scene investigation vehicles, dog carrier, recovery motor vehicles and other assorted specialised equipment.

And on his part Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has thanked Government and President Edgar Lungu for their continued support to the police service.

Mr Kanganja pledged to reciprocate the government’s commitment by ensuring that law and order prevail during and after the 2021 Presidential and general elections.