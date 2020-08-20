The government has released 325 million Kwacha to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the voter registration exercise.

The voter registration exercise is expected to start from October 19 to November 20, 2020.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has said that the commission will continue to engage the treasury on the remaining balance of 674 million-Kwacha revised budget.

Mr. Nshindano who has thanked Government for releasing the funds says the commission has advanced in the procurement of voter registration and election materials.

He said this during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

Mr. Nshindano has urged the eligible voters to register for them to participate in the 2021 general elections further stating that those that are already registered should visit various stations to verify their details.

The ECZ Chief electoral officer further said people that will turn 18 years before May 2021 will be allowed to register as voters.

Mr. Nshindano also disclosed that the commission will publish the register of voters for inspections from March 29 to April 2, 2021.