President Edgar Lungu has described the late veteran politician and freedom fighter, Grey Zulu, as a selfless person who made significant contributions to the country’s independence and development.

And President Lungu says the government is committed to developing policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives and wellbeing of freedom fighters.

The President said this in a speech read for him by Defence Minister Davies Chama, during a funeral church service held at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

President Lungu advised citizens to emulate the late freedom fighter’s leadership style of putting peoples’ interests first.

He explained that Mr Zulu was one of the few surviving freedom fighters that were instrumental in the country’s struggle for independence from colonial rule.

President Lungu said the late Mr Zulu promoted peace and unity while serving in the public service as evidenced by his decision to stand in Kawambwa in Luapula Province as area Member of Parliament despite being an Easterner.

He noted that such action demonstrated his love for the ‘One Zambia One Nation motto.’

And opposition UNIP leader Tilyenji Kaunda said Mr Zulu served the nation with distinct humility, hard work and loyalty which contributed to the development of the country.

In his homily, Reformed Church in Zambia -RCZ- Matero congregation overseer Penius Mbewe, encouraged people in the country to uphold the Christian nation values and always depend on God as the protector of humankind.

And in a tribute to her husband, Widow, Mary Zulu described her husband as a loving person who valued education and built schools in different parts of the country.

His daughter, Tionenji Zulu thanked the government for the support rendered to the family to mourn her father in a dignified manner.

Mr. Zulu will be buried tomorrow in Chipangali District, Eastern Province and his body has already been flown to his home village.

The body was seen off at Lusaka Zambia Airforce -ZAF- Airport by Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, Defence Minister Davies Chama and some defence Chiefs among others.