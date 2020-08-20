The Ministry of Labour is not happy with the salary disparities at TAZARA, between Zambian and Tanzanian workers.
The Ministry has discovered that TAZARA workers on the Zambian side are underpaid, a situation which it says must be addressed.
The lowest-paid TAZARA worker on the Zambian side gets as low as 1-thousand 9-hundred kwacha, while their counterparts in Tanzania, are paid up to 3-thousand 3-hundred kwacha per month.
TAZARA management, the company’s Board of Directors and concerned workers’ unions, have since been tasked to meet within a month, to resolve the discrepancies.
This is contained in a letter of resolutions of a meeting, held at the Ministry of Labour on August 17, 2020, and signed by Labour Commissioner, Givens Muntengwa, and availed to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi.
And ZCTU General Secretary, Cosmas Mukuka has commended the Ministry of Labour for intervening by providing a roadmap to resolve the matter, which has been an outstanding grievance for TAZARA workers, since 2014.
Mr. Mukuka was speaking when he disseminated the resolutions of the meeting to the general meeting of TAZARA workers in Kapiri Mposhi.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mukuka has urged workers at TAZARA to be patient while management and the workers’ unions meet to negotiate and resolve the matter.
I don’t think the salaries are supposed to be worked out numerically. Each country must determine its salary visavis the cost ofliving
This is saddening. We are glad this has been picked up by the ministry. This party was voted in on the basis of ensuring the working class became prosperous and had equal opportunities. Thank you to the ministry for raising this. We will ensure an investigation is commissioned. Kz
Since FTJ left the labour movement we have never had any labour leader as effective as he was. The first thing current leaders do when they’re elected is to find a plot and start building. The next is to register a company and start looking for business from people they’re supposed to face during negotiations. Whoever wants to chew workers’ money forms a Union. Some even collect subscriptions from workers that aren’t their members. What’s the difference between being a member of MUZ or NUMAW, or UMUZ miners? Or ZNUT, or SESTUZ, or PETUZ, etc for teachers? It’s only Union leaders that benefit. So it’s shameful that it had to take the Ministry to notice these discrepancies. This puts GRZ in an awkward situation because it has sided with one party when it should be neutral. The…
Ayatollah – Most labour activists have been given political and govt jobs…some have been silenced with contracts..what can say? The likes of FTJ worked in the private sector like Atlas Copco.
Tz has a President who cares for the average man…check the minimum wage in TZ.