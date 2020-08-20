The Ministry of Labour is not happy with the salary disparities at TAZARA, between Zambian and Tanzanian workers.

The Ministry has discovered that TAZARA workers on the Zambian side are underpaid, a situation which it says must be addressed.

The lowest-paid TAZARA worker on the Zambian side gets as low as 1-thousand 9-hundred kwacha, while their counterparts in Tanzania, are paid up to 3-thousand 3-hundred kwacha per month.

TAZARA management, the company’s Board of Directors and concerned workers’ unions, have since been tasked to meet within a month, to resolve the discrepancies.

This is contained in a letter of resolutions of a meeting, held at the Ministry of Labour on August 17, 2020, and signed by Labour Commissioner, Givens Muntengwa, and availed to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi.

And ZCTU General Secretary, Cosmas Mukuka has commended the Ministry of Labour for intervening by providing a roadmap to resolve the matter, which has been an outstanding grievance for TAZARA workers, since 2014.

Mr. Mukuka was speaking when he disseminated the resolutions of the meeting to the general meeting of TAZARA workers in Kapiri Mposhi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mukuka has urged workers at TAZARA to be patient while management and the workers’ unions meet to negotiate and resolve the matter.