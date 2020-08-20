9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 20, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ Governor

By Chief Editor
38 views
3
Economy Zambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Denny Kalyalya observed that Zambia’s economic conditions during the second quarter of this year have worsened and prospects for growth are weak.

Addressing the media during a quarterly briefing in Lusaka yesterday, the Central Bank Governor attributed this to a substantial decline in consumer demands, wholesale and retail trading, noting that Zambia’s economy is projected to contract by 4.2 percent from earlier projections of 2.6 percent.

He said the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has had a negative impact on Zambia’s economy.

The Central Bank Chief also stated that credit to the private sector has slowed down to about 10.4 percent from around 19.5 owing to fears of high default rates by banks, however, noting that noted that despite the expansion of credit to government, the money supply has reduced in the economy.

Dr. Kalyalya said inflation is also projected to come down and hoped this will improve food supplies and help in mitigating the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Dr. Kalyalya further noted the need to adjust macroeconomic fundamentals and debt sustainability to achieve economic stability in the country.

On interest rate, BoZ has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate from 9.25 percent to 8 percent and the monetary Policy rate is expected to influence lending rates charged by commercial banks.

Dr Kalyalya said that the Monetary Policy Committee settled for the reduction to safeguard the financial stability of people’s lives owing to the impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Kalyalya said the 125 basis points reduction in monetary policy is expected to trigger a reduction in interest rates by banks.

Previous articleThere is high Level Transmission of COVID 19 in Workplaces-Health Minister

3 COMMENTS

  2. Way before covid 19 Ever since 2011 , all economic indicators have headed South , worse when lungu became president……every thing is negative.

    Covid is a convenient excuse to cover the incompetence of lungu.

    Despite spending billions , we challenge the PF rats to tell us a time when there was GDP , inflation or any other indicators perform well under lungu ????

  3. We the normal Zambians who identified how utterly useless PF and Lungu are have been singing this song since PF took over so nothing new

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

Zambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ Governor

Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Denny Kalyalya observed that Zambia’s economic conditions during the second quarter of this year have...
Read more
Health

There is high Level Transmission of COVID 19 in Workplaces-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a high-level transmission of COVID 19 in workplaces, as most workplaces in the country have...
Read more
Economy

Lubambe Copper Mine discovers a new Copper Ore Body

Chief Editor - 1
Lubambe Copper Mine has discovered a new ore body, containing 2-hundred and 35 metric tonnes of copper and cobalt, which is expected to extend...
Read more
General News

Government releases about half the Money needed for Voter Registration to ECZ

Chief Editor - 0
The government has released 325 million Kwacha to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the voter registration exercise. The voter registration exercise is expected...
Read more
Columns

Toxic Politics and Stunted Development: Can We Turn Politics into a Tool of national development?

Chief Editor - 3
By Micheal Sibelo ''There is something terribly wrong with a political philosophy that turns us into people that hate one another in our own country....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lubambe Copper Mine discovers a new Copper Ore Body

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Lubambe Copper Mine has discovered a new ore body, containing 2-hundred and 35 metric tonnes of copper and cobalt, which is expected to extend...
Read more

Farmers are Free to sell their Maize to Anyone-Agriculture Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that the government is not forcing farmers to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). Mr. Katambo...
Read more

ZRA collects 5.7 million Kwacha through Mobile Tax Payment solutions in the last 3 years

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsly Chanda says the authority has in the last 3 years collected over 25.7 million kwacha through mobile tax...
Read more

Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.