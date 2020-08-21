Ndola City Council is seeking partners in the running of Ndola United Football Club.

The team is currently competing in FAZ Copperbelt Division 1.

United have been playing in the lower division for over 15 years since suffering demotion from the Super Division.

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga said the council alone is not managing to finance the team accordingly.

“Ndola United is a community team and as a community team it should not depend on Ndola City Council to run. As a community team Ndola United must be financed by the community. By community we mean companies and individuals,” said Chisenga at the Civic Centre.

“You are aware that the council depends solely on the finances we get from rates. We may not be in a position to finance Ndola United to the levels which we want,” he said.

United, a team that had a huge following in the city, has been eclipsed by city rivals Zesco United and Forest Rangers.

“Despite financial challenges, we are trying our level best. When I get paid, team members also get paid,” Chisenga said.

He concluded:”We are calling on everybody to come on board and help to run Ndola United.”