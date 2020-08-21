Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has lambasted SADC Heads of State and Government for moving at lightning speed to cheer outcome of elections when their colleagues are re-elected but turn a blind eye to critical issues that threaten peace and stability in the region.

Commenting on the on-going insurgency in Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique where government troops are have been battling to regain control of Mocimboa da Praia, a strategic town in the country’s gas rich area whose port was seized last week, Mr. Sinkamba reiterated that “SADC leaders should not be a bunch of cheerleaders but rather, they must provide pollical leadership in the region when it matters most”.

“The region is under a very serious threat. Jihadist groups in Mocamboa da Praia have since 2017 raided the area occupying vast territory terrorizing the masses killing over 1,500 people and displacing over 250,000.

“One of the Jihadist groups that carried out the latest attack is Islamic State Central Africa Province which is an Islamic State-affiliated group whose publicly-stated goal is to establish a caliphate in Central Africa.

“The goal to establish a caliphate in Central Africa has very serious implications for SADC. Put simply, it means that ultimately this group intends to take over most Southern and Central African States. If this group succeeds to take over and control liquefied natural gas facility currently estimated at US$60 billion, and such moneys are invested in arms, it is possible for this group to achieve its goals. So, I expect the SADC leaders to take this insurgency seriously and wipe it completely before it becomes financially empowered. I expect SADC leaders to draw lessons from Khalifa Haftar’s forces in Liibya which has been difficult to eliminate because it is financially empowered from the oil fields it controls,” he said.

“As I have stated before, if it is election of their friends, these SADC leaders speak in unison and loudest conveying congratulations. When it comes to matters of Defence and Security Cooperation, it is each one for himself and God for all. This attitude is wrong. These SADC Leaders should move in now and wipe these Jihad groups before they overrun the region and impose a caliphate here. I am sure we have capability in the region to wipe these groups before they consolidate their grip on serious financial resources and reign regional terror,” he added.