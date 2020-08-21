Zambia has continued to see the geographical spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the remotest districts recording cases of the virus. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has called on all citizens to exercise personal responsibility by adhering to public health measures as a way of staying safe.

Dr Chilufya has also disclosed that 389 health personnel have so far contracted Covid-19 since the country recorded its first two cases and that most of the health personnel who tested positive have recovered and only a few are currently in isolation.

Dr Chilufya further said that President Edgar Lungu sympathizes with the health workers and will continue to ensure they are protected from contracting the virus through the stockpiling of personal protective equipment.

The Health Minister was speaking today during the daily Covid-19 briefing in Lusaka.

The Minister announced that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 255 new cases from 1 486 tests conducted, three deaths of which one was brought in dead, and two from the facilities. Dr. Chilufya further said the country has also discharged 197 patients while 57 are in isolation with three of the patients in critical condition.

And Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops president George Lungu has called for strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive guidelines that have been put in place by the government. Bishop Lungu said that Covid-19 is deadly and can claim more lives if preventive measures are not followed.

Bishop Lungu implored members of the clergy to provide leadership in the fight against the pandemic by raising awareness, saying the clergy should preach the good news and provide relief to the general public during the Covid-19 era and that Covid-19 was not a curse from God as other people may suggest.

Bishop Lungu who is also Chipata Diocese Bishop said this in his sermon during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral Parish in Chipata.

Meanwhile, the average daily cases of coronavirus in Africa fell last week, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The continent-wide daily average was 10,300 last week, down from 11,000 the week before. The director of Africa CDC, Dr. John Nkengasong, said it was a “sign of hope”.

Africa has recorded 1,147,369 cases, more than half of which are in South Africa, and about 26,000 deaths.

Dr Nkengasong said he was hopeful “that we are beginning to bend the curve slowly” but added that “it’s very, very early – we are dealing with a very delicate virus that spreads rapidly”.

“We take this news with cautious optimism,” he said, explaining that he didn’t want people to get complacent and stop trying to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We really want our population not to show what we call ‘prevention fatigue’, where we slow down on the measures that we are putting in place.”

He urged people to continue their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, specifically saying that people needed to continue to wear masks, to maintain social distance and that more testing is needed.