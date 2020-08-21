9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Water Treatment Infrastructure in Kabwe is a Disaster in the Making -Minister

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Water Treatment Infrastructure in Kabwe is a Disaster in the Making -Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda has described as tragic, the state of infrastructure used to treat water and sewerage in Kabwe.

Dr. Chanda who toured the Mulungushi Dam, which is the main source of treated water to Kabwe residents said it is a disaster in the making for the town to have challenges of water supply and sanitation services.

He has since directed Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company to come up with ideal and emergency cost responses, that will urgently address the challenges being faced by the water utility.

The minister said the infrastructure at the dam which was constructed 30 years ago has not been upgraded and can only pump 14-Thousand cubic meters of water out of the 37-Thousand cubic meters capacity.

And Dr. Chanda who also toured a collapsed sewer collector in Natuseko area in Kabwe said the sewer line that has been in existence for two years is endangering the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company Managing Director Yorum Sinyangwe said the plant requires an eleven point 3-million Kwacha emergency response to replace some civil structures and two pumps.

Mr. Sinyangwe has since appealed to the Ministry to ensure the 34 million Kwacha Makululu Water Supply project takes off.

He said once worked on, the Makululu Water Supply Project will help address challenges of water supply and Sanitation that the settlement is facing.

Previous articleCome up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Water Treatment Infrastructure in Kabwe is a Disaster in the Making -Minister

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda has described as tragic, the state of infrastructure used to...
Read more
Economy

Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has challenged banks to come up with alternative banking strategies that will make debt servicing easier for customers during the...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

staff - 0
‘Heatwave’ is a high energy, feel-good summer song that fuses Kalindula music with Western piano-house. The track features the multiple-award winning Kalindula artist James...
Read more
Headlines

PF to take Stern and Appropriate Disciplinary Action Against Jay Jay Banda

Chief Editor - 18
The Ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has said that the party will take what it described as stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Eastern Province Youth...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

staff - 13
The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MMD Wonders Whether the PF Government is Preparing for Civil Unrest

General News Chief Editor - 37
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has wondered why the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has procured anti violence machinery for...
Read more

Sinkamba Lambasts SADC Heads Again, Reiterates that they are A Bunch of Cheerleaders

General News Chief Editor - 15
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has lambasted SADC Heads of State and Government for moving at lightning speed to cheer outcome of elections when...
Read more

Towers are putting more money in people’s pockets-Kafwaya

General News Chief Editor - 7
Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says taking mobile phone services to rural areas is helping put more money in people’s pockets. Mr Kafwaya observed...
Read more

Grey Zulu was a Selfless, He Made significant contributions to the Zambia’s Independence and Development

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has described the late veteran politician and freedom fighter, Grey Zulu, as a selfless person who made significant contributions to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.