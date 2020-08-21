Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda has described as tragic, the state of infrastructure used to treat water and sewerage in Kabwe.

Dr. Chanda who toured the Mulungushi Dam, which is the main source of treated water to Kabwe residents said it is a disaster in the making for the town to have challenges of water supply and sanitation services.

He has since directed Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company to come up with ideal and emergency cost responses, that will urgently address the challenges being faced by the water utility.

The minister said the infrastructure at the dam which was constructed 30 years ago has not been upgraded and can only pump 14-Thousand cubic meters of water out of the 37-Thousand cubic meters capacity.

And Dr. Chanda who also toured a collapsed sewer collector in Natuseko area in Kabwe said the sewer line that has been in existence for two years is endangering the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company Managing Director Yorum Sinyangwe said the plant requires an eleven point 3-million Kwacha emergency response to replace some civil structures and two pumps.

Mr. Sinyangwe has since appealed to the Ministry to ensure the 34 million Kwacha Makululu Water Supply project takes off.

He said once worked on, the Makululu Water Supply Project will help address challenges of water supply and Sanitation that the settlement is facing.