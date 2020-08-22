Villagers in Lunte District in Northern Province are elated at the commissioning of communication towers in their area which has for the first time brought mobile phone signal to their area.

Zamtel has erected and commissioned seven towers across Lunte District to the delight of thousands of local villagers in Shibwalya Kapila, Mukupa Kaoma and Baselio Mosini in Sub Chief Ponde’s area.

The three towers were commissioned by Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya this week at ceremonies characterized by songs and dances to welcome the development.

Some villagers interviewed on Friday during the commissioning ceremony at Mukupa Kaoma said they never expected that they will be able to call and receive phone calls.

Jeff Mukupa said they used to complain over the non availability of network and used to cover up to 10KMs in search of a mobile phone signal whenever they needed to make a call.

He thanked area Member of Parliament Mr Kafwaya for delivering on his campaign promise of bringing mobile phone connectivity in Lunte District.

Elina Mulenga also said the commissioning of the towers will ease the communication challenges they have been facing despite the area being declared a district in 2018 by President Edgar Lungu.

Ms. Mulenga said women in the area are happy that it will be easier for expectant mothers to communicate with hospital authorities in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mukupa Kaoma of the Lungu people has commended government for constructing the communication tower in his chiefdom.

Speaking when Mr. Kafwaya and the Zamtel team paid a courtesy call on him at his place, the traditional leader said the communication tower will help improve communication in the chiefdom.

And officiating at the launch of the tower, Mr. Kafwaya said the commissioning of the towers is testimony that the PF government is delivering on its promises.

Mr Kafwaya said now is not the time to politic but is the time to deliver development to the people as can be evidenced by the massive infrastructure that has been developed by the PF government.

He said government remains committed to invest in the communication sector in order to spur economic growth and job creation .

Mr . Kafwaya also urged youths to take advantage of the infrastructure to set up mobile money booths as a way of generating income.

Earlier, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the communication towers will contribute towards the fight against Covid-19 as people will be able to get timely information on the pandemic from the Ministry of Health.

Me. Mupeta disclosed that a total of 717 towers have been erected in different parts of the country with Lunte District receiving seven sites

Mr Mupeta disclosed that Northern Province has received an additional 127 communication sites bringing the total number of cites to 153 in addition to the 26 sites that existed before the project.

He said his company is confident it will erect all the 1,009 communication cites by the end of 2020 despite the challenges that have been brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Zamtel CEO is confident that the roll out of the communication services will help accelerate development in Lunte district and across the country.