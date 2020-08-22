9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 22, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Lunte villagers welcome Zamtel network towers

By Chief Editor
38 views
3
Rural News Lunte villagers welcome Zamtel network towers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Villagers in Lunte District in Northern Province are elated at the commissioning of communication towers in their area which has for the first time brought mobile phone signal to their area.

Zamtel has erected and commissioned seven towers across Lunte District to the delight of thousands of local villagers in Shibwalya Kapila, Mukupa Kaoma and Baselio Mosini in Sub Chief Ponde’s area.

The three towers were commissioned by Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya this week at ceremonies characterized by songs and dances to welcome the development.

Some villagers interviewed on Friday during the commissioning ceremony at Mukupa Kaoma said they never expected that they will be able to call and receive phone calls.

Jeff Mukupa said they used to complain over the non availability of network and used to cover up to 10KMs in search of a mobile phone signal whenever they needed to make a call.

He thanked area Member of Parliament Mr Kafwaya for delivering on his campaign promise of bringing mobile phone connectivity in Lunte District.

Elina Mulenga also said the commissioning of the towers will ease the communication challenges they have been facing despite the area being declared a district in 2018 by President Edgar Lungu.

Ms. Mulenga said women in the area are happy that it will be easier for expectant mothers to communicate with hospital authorities in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Mukupa Kaoma of the Lungu people has commended government for constructing the communication tower in his chiefdom.

Speaking when Mr. Kafwaya and the Zamtel team paid a courtesy call on him at his place, the traditional leader said the communication tower will help improve communication in the chiefdom.

And officiating at the launch of the tower, Mr. Kafwaya said the commissioning of the towers is testimony that the PF government is delivering on its promises.

Mr Kafwaya said now is not the time to politic but is the time to deliver development to the people as can be evidenced by the massive infrastructure that has been developed by the PF government.

He said government remains committed to invest in the communication sector in order to spur economic growth and job creation .

Mr . Kafwaya also urged youths to take advantage of the infrastructure to set up mobile money booths as a way of generating income.

Earlier, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the communication towers will contribute towards the fight against Covid-19 as people will be able to get timely information on the pandemic from the Ministry of Health.

Me. Mupeta disclosed that a total of 717 towers have been erected in different parts of the country with Lunte District receiving seven sites

Mr Mupeta disclosed that Northern Province has received an additional 127 communication sites bringing the total number of cites to 153 in addition to the 26 sites that existed before the project.

He said his company is confident it will erect all the 1,009 communication cites by the end of 2020 despite the challenges that have been brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Zamtel CEO is confident that the roll out of the communication services will help accelerate development in Lunte district and across the country.

Previous articleThe K470 multi-million Youth Empowerment Fund Questioned by OYV, The Initiative Falls Short of Set Benchmarks
Next articleMinister denies authorising Mopani to Move Procuring of Contracts and Supply to South Africa

3 COMMENTS

  1. Zamtel is government at work please continue with this good gesture for people in the remote districts who appreciates without comparing, erecting 1009 communication cites by 2020 despite the challenges it is not easy work, well done Mr mupeta and your team.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 9

People in the habit of saying President Lungu is not working should be laughed at-Kafwaya

Those who are in the habit of saying President Edgar Lungu is not working should be laughed at and...
Read more
Economy

Minister denies authorising Mopani to Move Procuring of Contracts and Supply to South Africa

Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has said that allegations that he has given Mopani a go-ahead to move their Forward...
Read more
Rural News

Lunte villagers welcome Zamtel network towers

Chief Editor - 3
Villagers in Lunte District in Northern Province are elated at the commissioning of communication towers in their area which has for the first time...
Read more
Headlines

The K470 multi-million Youth Empowerment Fund Questioned by OYV, The Initiative Falls Short of Set Benchmarks

Chief Editor - 0
Operation Young Vote (OYV) has said that the K470 multi-million youth empowerment fund launched by President Edgar Lungu in Ndola on 15th August 2020...
Read more
Columns

Leadership Matters: Remembering Levy Mwanawasa

Chief Editor - 4
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 19 August 2008, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, the third President of Zambia, died in a French hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PEIF National Coordinator in arrives in Mongu Aboard Zambia Air force Plane

Rural News Chief Editor - 18
The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) has arrived in Western Province to a thunderous welcome on a tour of duty to facilitate various empowerment...
Read more

Inonge Wina is expected in Western province on a four-day working visit

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Vice President Inonge Wina is Wednesday expected in Western province on a four-day working visit. Mrs. Wina is expected to commission some health facilities and...
Read more

Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District to resume

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District – Muchinga Province, which were suspended due to Total Filling...
Read more

Chief Chitimukulu wants People in Bembaland educated on livestock production

Rural News Chief Editor - 17
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to ensure extension officers become mobile and educate...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.