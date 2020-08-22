Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the countdown to November’s 2021 AFCON qualifying doubleheader date against Botswana has begun despite the game being over three months away.

Zambia will finally play Botswana in their rescheduled Group H qualifier during the week of November 9-17 home and away after the date was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Micho said the challenge now is to ensure that all his foreign-based players were enjoying competitive game time at their respective clubs as leagues across the globe gradually restarted in July following a four-month lockdown.

“We really need to prepare ourselves in advance. We are looking to have as many players as possible playing in the professional leagues,” Micho said.

“We need to spice up our team with players that are playing in competitive league so that when we combine with the local players, we have a strong and competitive side to fight back and be in contention for the AFCON qualification.”

With four rounds of qualifying matches left, Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H on zero points from two games played.

Botswana is third on 3 points while Zimbabwe and defending AFCON champions Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively.