Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has said that allegations that he has given Mopani a go-ahead to move their Forward Purchase Agreement (FPA) to South are false and should be ignored by all well-meaning Zambians.

The Minister said that procuring of contracts and supply remains in Kitwe and Mufulira where Mopani operates contrary to reports circulating in some sections of the media.

Mr Musukwa said that Government’s main focus now is to ensure Mopani remains viable following issues surrounding care and maintenance, adding that he will not be distracted by people hoping to gain political Mileage.

“I have not received any brown envelopes from foreign Nationals and my Permanent Secretary has not received any brown envelope from Mr Sakanya(Acting Mopani Chief Executive Officer)”.

Mr Musukwa further added that he has been advocating for contracts to be given to indigenous Zambians and that Government will always stand with Suppliers and Contractors.

“We are doing everything possible to resolve issues at Mopani in the interest of our people,” he adds.

Mr Musukwa was reacting to an article circulating on social media suggesting that he has given Mopani a go ahead to move their Forward Purchase Agreement to South, allegations he says are highly misleading and should be ignored.

Meanwhile, Mr Musukwa has announced that government through the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mine Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH) is working round the clock in ensuring that Kansenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga district of North Western Province becomes operational.

Hon Musukwa told journalists in Solwezi earlier yesterday that government will not entertain any illegal mining activities in the area.

He said for a long time, a few individuals have been benefiting from the mineral resource at the expense of the people and country at large.

“And as I speak, ZCCM-IH has already started mining gold from the area,” he said.

He stated that government wants to ensure that Gold as a natural resource contributes to the economic trajectory of the country.

Over the Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe, Hon Musukwa disclosed that a mining licence will soon be issued to a suitable mining investor.

He revealed that various firms applied for mining licences and that the selection process has been completed.