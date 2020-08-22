Patriotic Front-PF Lukashya Constituency by-election Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile has called on political parties that will take part in the forth-coming by election to adhere to the Covid-19 health guidelines as they conduct their campaigns.

Mr. Mundubile says it is important for political parties to follow the health guidelines as they campaign as this will help to protect the people.

He says the patriotic front-PF will conduct door to door campaign which involves the participation of very few people.

Mr. Mundubile also urged Parties to promote peace and love as they ask for votes.

He said PF has given strict instructions for its members to follow Covid 19 guideline and ensure that there is no violence.

Mr Mundubile said Zambians detest violence and bitterness and those who practice such will never have the support of the people.

Meanwhile, The National Democratic Congress -NDC -said it is yet to decide on whether it will field candidates for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-elections.

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said the party is still consulting on whether to support its Alliance Partner or to field its own candidates.

Ms. Imboela told ZNBC News that NDC members who have been campaigning on the ground want their party to field its own candidate and not allow the alliance partners to field a candidate.

She said several NDC members have come forward that they want to be field as candidates for the two Parliamentary seats.

And, People’s Alliance for Change leader, Andyford Banda said the party will not take part in the Mwansabombwe by election but may consider fielding a candidate in Lukashya.

Mr. Banda sad the idea is to grow the party in Northern Province where it has never participated in a by elections.