Sunday, August 23, 2020
By Chief Editor
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has expressed surprise at the attacks made by South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni against the country.

In a series of tweets made on social media on Sunday, Mr. Mboweni demanded the reinstatement of former Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya.

But Hon. Siliya stated that the tweets were improper and immature as Zambia had a right to make sovereign decisions.

Ms. Siliya responded in a tweet and stated that:

“We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni’s immature and improper criticism of a sovereign decision by Zambia. The Minister should be attending to COVID problems facing the South Africans, our focus here. We will pursue matter diplomatically.”

She said the Government will pursue the matter through diplomatic.

Earlier South Africa’s Minister of Finance run the tweets below in support of the dismissed Bank of Zambia Denny Kalyalya.

 


 

The Government has still not provided reasons for the dismissal of the Bank Governor giving rise to several rumours as to the reasons the Governor has been dismissed. The refusal to print money has been trending high on the rumour mill.

