Kenya defender Musa Mohammed has disclosed that he is still in talks with Nkana over the possibility of renewing his contract which expired two months ago.

Mohammed, who is currently in Kenya, has been linked with a move to Sofapaka and Tanzania’s Young Africans.

But the Harambee Stars defender, who captained Nkana, last season, said he is not joining any of the two clubs after earlier negotiations hit a snag.

Speaking to Safari Soccer, Mohammed said he has not left Nkana despite the expiry of his contract.

“My contract ended two months ago and I am now free,” Mohammed said.

“I can’t say I am leaving Nkana because we are still in talks with them. We are waiting,” he said.

“We are still talking, we are still negotiating so we will see what will happen whether we will agree to sign a contract or not. If we don’t sign, we are open to other options which are available,” Mohammed said.

The defender also commented on Nkana’s 13th league title triumph.

Mohammed said he considers himself a champion with Nkana despite missing Kalampa’s last two matches.

“I know I have won the league because I have played almost every match for Nkana. I am very happy to win a trophy away from home again. I thank God for everything that has happened.

On his absence from Nkana during the last days of his contract, Mohammed said:”I can’t discuss that here. That one is personal, it is a family matter.”

Mohammed joined Nkana in 2018 on a two-year contract after leaving Albanian second tier side KF Tirana.