The ruling Patritic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda has hinted that the Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya has been dismissed because of the poor disbursement of the stimulus package into the economy.
In a post responding the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader’s criticism of the president of the dismal, Mr. Chanda said that only K1 billion of K10 billion stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth, and hence creating a liquidity problem in the economy and wondered which country would allow such a situation.
Mr Chanda said that there was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out the economy completely and so as to benefit UPND
” We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place,” said Mr Chanda before adding that tere was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on.
Below is the full statement
*HH’s Excitement over changes at BOZ*
23rd August 2020 – Mr. Hakainde Hichilema posts on his Facebook page the following: “What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart surgery”.
We wish to draw Mr. Hichilema’s attention to Article 214 of The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016 provides that;
“214. (1) There shall be a Governor of the Bank of Zambia who shall be appointed by the President, subject to ratification by the National Assembly, and who shall be—
(a) a citizen;
(b) a person who has specialised training and experience in economics, finance, accounting, banking, LAW or other field relevant to banking, as prescribed;… “
While subject to ratification by Parliament, the newly appointed BOZ Governor Mr. Chris Mvunga is an accomplished Professional Accountant with extensive business knowledge gained across industries, ranging from local to Multi-national companies. He is a fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA- UK). He is qualified to be BOZ Governor with adequate experience locally and internationally.
We have also observed that its been very easy for UPND leader to attack Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, a man who has taken very aggressive fiscal measures while paying a blind eye to his cousin the former Bank of Zambia Governor over the K10 billion stimulus fund which had remained undusbursable until now. Only K1 billion of the stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth. How can the economy be rescued when there is no liquidity in the economy? Which country can allow that? But alas Mr. Hichilema found it convenient to remain quite possibly because the person involved was his relative.
We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place. There was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on.
SIGNED:
Sunday Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front
Party Headquarters
The problem seems to be that the former BOZ boss did not have the cash and has been resisting sucking up the forigne reserves………
PF is acting like the hyenas in the scene when scarface mentions Mafasa’s name. #Lion King
This buff0n negro is at it again… why is the PF media propaganda mouthpiece jump to defend the firing of a BOZ government instead of the government… please separate party politics to national treasury and fiscal responsibility.
How does BOZ get involved in disbursement of stimulus package funds? Isn’t BOZ’s job that of policy making? And even if they should disburse money for stimulus package, where did you think the money was going to come from? The country is broke, oh you wanted him to print it and he refused… I see.
And look at this cretin always talking about tribe and s!lly… please shut the funk up, this is over your head. This isn’t about red lipping unintelligible beerhall discussion, this is treasury stuff, you s!lly!
Tongas always support Tongas. Nkani ya ululika manje.
Tongas always support fellow Tongas. Facts are coming out manje.
So if you sack BOZ governor because of the poor disbursement of the stimulus package into the economy….then why is the Minister of Finance still in the job? The truth of the matter is there is no stimulus package or money to fund it…I mean you can’t finance critical GRZ projects how can you fund this? Really laughable…anyway this boy is a clown am sure he was got off guard by this move as well.
In short he was being forced to dig into the national reserves or print money?
What he says is quite true. Why were the funds sitting undisbursed? laying eggs with the Governor? The questions raised on slow disbursement are quite valid and for sure, the ones who need the money, will relate to it.
Relative?
Sunday Chanda, speaking factually is appreciated.Its pretty much true that the finds were given by the Government but not disbursed. UPND political agenda behind the scenes. They did’nt think of the people who needed the money, for whom it was made available. Great! Chanda, better late than never, now at least the relief fund will reach the beneficiaries intended.