Videos and Audios Updated: August 23, 2020 When you outshine the Boss By editor August 23, 2020 38 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios When you outshine the Boss editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleNusa Mohammed in Talks Over Nkana Stay 1 COMMENT Hahaha hahahaha -there is indeed nothing new under the sun Reply Dr. Francis Chipimo is way more knowledgeable in economics and Central bank Issues than the clown Mvunga…. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Videos and Audioseditor - August 23, 20201When you outshine the Bosshttps://youtu.be/zCdOwz_5tm0Read more Feature Sports Nusa Mohammed in Talks Over Nkana Stay sports - August 23, 2020 0 Kenya defender Musa Mohammed has disclosed that he is still in talks with Nkana over the possibility of renewing his contract which expired two... Read more Headlines Firing of Bank Governor has come at a Wrong Time-Socialist Party Chief Editor - August 23, 2020 12 The termination of the contract of the Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya, with immediate effect by President Edgar Lungu comes at the... Read more Columns Zambia’s Fight Against Corruption Must Not Be Politicised Chief Editor - August 23, 2020 24 By Antonio Mwanza From that February day, in 2003 when President Levy Mwanawasa went to Parliament and slapped President Chiluba with 168 charges of corruption,... Read more Columns Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption Chief Editor - August 22, 2020 11 By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member. This is a call to all citizens loyal to the Republic of Zambia to stop, think and ask... Read more More Articles In This Category Lusaka Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner- Sudden Cardiac Death Videos and Audios editor - August 17, 2020 7 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HbpALaEnLhc Read more Travel 420km by road with the Khumba guy from the Copperbelt to Lusaka Videos and Audios editor - August 9, 2020 25 https://youtu.be/MIGNTr8eRRU Read more Lusaka Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner – Familial Heart Diseases Videos and Audios editor - August 7, 2020 3 https://youtu.be/mQGHy4Vh22g Read more Winning hearts, one Chitenge at a time Videos and Audios editor - August 4, 2020 19 https://youtu.be/IwkBNisY3BI Read more
Hahaha hahahaha -there is indeed nothing new under the sun
Dr. Francis Chipimo is way more knowledgeable in economics and Central bank Issues than the clown Mvunga….