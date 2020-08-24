The Lusaka magistrate court has subpoenaed the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo after Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s lawyers applied that she be cited for contempt after allegedly suspending a witness who testified in favor of the accused.

According to correspondence dated Friday, 21 August, 2020 seen by Lusaka Times, the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) reported Mrs. Rosemary Khuzwayo to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for breaching Section 116(1)(f) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Section 69(8) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 3 of 2012 when she suspended a State Witness who, according to reports from Diggers and the Mast Newspapers, testified that Dr. Chilufya did not commit any offence and exonerated him, accordingly.

The defence believes penalizing a witness for their own testimony in court breached section 116 of the penal code. The defence told the court that a witness in judicial proceedings is protected and any person who attempts to influence a witness in such proceedings is guilty of a misdemeanor and can be sentenced to not less than 6 months

Earlier, the defence made an application for the Magistrate to summon Kuzwayo, Timothy Moono the ACC spokesperson, the commissions Secretary and directors to confirm if an investigations officer was suspended for testifying in favour of the Honourable Minister. Magistrate Lameck Mwale has since summoned the commissions acting director DG.

In a letter to the DPP, YALI said it was alive to the fact that the ACC Director General enjoys some form of immunity under Section 17 of the Act, just as the suspended ACC officer does but wondered whether it was the intention of the framers of the anticorruption law to place the Director General and all ACC employees above the law on contempt of court such that the proceedings of the court can be undermined using the veil of immunity in the Act.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ntewewe, who confirmed the reporting of the matter by his organisation to the DPP, has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to consider initiating the process to have the Director General, Mr. Kaptewa Phiri, who has been unwell replaced with another competent Director General.