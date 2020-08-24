PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has suspended Provincial Youth Chairperson for Eastern Province Jay Jay Banda from his position with immediate effect following his alleged conduct at Lusaka Central Police and the alleged illegal public procession in Chipata District.
“It has come to my attention that you have been accused of storming the Lusaka Central Police Station where it is alleged that you beat up some unsuspecting officers on duty, getting away with undisclosed amounts of money belonging to one of them and the alleged illegal procession in Chipata District after you were released”, Hon Mwila’s letter read in part.
“In view of the above and the subsequent criminal charges that have since been levelled against you by the Zambia Police Service, I find your alleged conduct in breach of Article 75, regulation 29(c) and (f) of the Party Constitution. I therefore suspend you from your office and given fourteen (14) days to exculpate yourself why further disciplinary action should not be taken against you”, Hon Mwila said in a letter of suspension written to Mr Banda and dated 24th August 2020.
Last week PF Secretary General warned that there would be no sacred cows in the Party and no one will be allowed to commit criminal activities using the Party as shield. He has since called for exemplary behaviour from the Party’s general membership.
Why is this thuggish chap not in prison already? Lock this chap up now, before he attacks another police station. He’s a danger to society. Lock him up.
There two sets of laws in Zambia, one for PF thugs and the other for the rest of us. If this guy was from the opposition, he would have spent a good number of days at Mukobeko by now. And the only mistake he made, in the eyes of the PF leadership, was breaking another law so soon after attacking the police. Their hands were tied, otherwise he would have gotten away with a slap on the wrist….
Excellent quick action taken while investigations commence into the alleged conduct. This is how we do things in pf. We’ve rules that no one is above. You will never hear of such in upnd because they want you to believe that they are some perfect gods. The voters can see through such and would rather vote for genuine party. Kz
Suspend?? If it was in North Korea they could have suspended him by the balls…
Selective Justice…PF are untouchables
Thugs
This is the Yo everyone is fearing, even Ba Kapokola ZP?
Thugs, your time will come mate
Your time will come mate
Here we go again @KZ… like a sound box for someone else’s music. I wish you wouldn’t applaude everything and everyone just because they are PF. I like some of the people in your party, but your trumpet blowing all the time is a big put off! All so tiresome!