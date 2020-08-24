A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.

PROS

Great performance by Charlize Theron

Compelling storyline.

CONS

FAVORITE QUOTES

Nile: So are you good guys or bad guys?

Joe: Depends on the century.

Andy: I can’t remember what my mother looked like. Or my sisters. None of them.

Nile: Time steals it all away, I guess.

Andy: It’s not what time steals… it’s what it leaves behind. Things you can’t forget.

CONCLUSION

The premise of The Old Guard may have you thinking that it is just another action fantasy movie, but it is much more than that. The movie opts to be rich with emotional resonance as opposed to gun fights and explosions. The story is not focused on its heroes’ apparent superhuman power, but on the acknowledgment of the limits of what they can do. Don’t get me wrong , there is plenty of action in this movie, but at its core The Old Guard is character driven.

Charlize Theron gave an awe inspiring performance as the leader of the group. As the story evolves you get to know more about each character and their motivations for what they do.

The Old Guard is a fresh take on the seemingly overdone ‘superhero’ movie genre.

RATING

4 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA